Home » “I have the opportunity…”: Antonio Conte outlines his managerial plans amid interest from Man United

“I have the opportunity…”: Antonio Conte outlines his managerial plans amid interest from Man United

by Deepungsu Pandit
written by Deepungsu Pandit
Picture of Antonio Conte

Manchester United manager Michael Carrick’s situation at Old Trafford continues to be under scrutiny after a slow start to the new season. The English manager was brilliant in his caretaker capacity last season after taking charge in January.

The Red Devils embraced an attacking brand of football for the second half of last campaign, scoring goals galore and securing third place in the Premier League table. That earned Carrick the full-time job at the Theatre of Dreams before the end of the season.

After a summer of midfield reinforcements, the English giants were expected to take another step this season, but that has hardly been the case. United are languishing in 12th place in the league table after five games, winning just one game so far.

They have also exited the EFL Cup after a 3-2 defeat at the hands of Brighton & Hove Albion. The situation has prompted talk of another managerial upheaval and former Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has been mentioned as an option.

Conte’s Premier League credentials could appeal to United

Conte has extensive experience of Premier League football, having won the league during his time at Chelsea. The Italian manager was also in charge of Tottenham Hotspur, but his time there turned out to be a disappointment.

Conte won the Serie A three times during his managerial stint with Juventus and once with Inter Milan. The Italian also helped Napoli to the Scudetto in the 2024/25 season, before finishing second last campaign and leaving in the summer.

Antonio Conte: Managerial Stats

TeamFromToPlayedWonDrawnLostGFGAGDWin %
Arezzo1 July 200631 October 200612174410−68.33
Arezzo13 March 200712 June 2007158342217+553.33
Bari27 December 200723 June 2009673222139863+3547.76
Atalanta21 September 20097 January 2010143471421−721.43
Siena23 May 201030 May 201144221487138+3350.00
Juventus31 May 201115 July 20141511023415280101+17967.55
Italy14 August 20142 July 20162514743421+1356.00
Chelsea3 July 201613 July 2018106691720212102+11065.09
Inter Milan31 May 201926 May 2021102642315214102+11262.75
Tottenham Hotspur2 November 202126 March 20237641122313685+5153.95
Napoli5 June 202424 May 20269152221713883+5557.14
Career Total7034081651301,223646+57758.04

Source: Wikipedia.

Following United’s struggles this season, Conte has been tipped to return to the Premier League for the third time. The Italian has now provided an insight into his plans.

Conte enjoying his rest

Conte was invited to the Festival dello Sport in Trento, as part of the celebration of the 30th anniversary of Juventus’ famous Champions League triumph in 1996. The Italian tactician, however, could not make it in person to the event and sent a video message instead.

Conte said: “It is wonderful to celebrate 30 years of the success that was the most important for that Juve side.”

“From that group, I above all remember the human connections, with a great coach like Marcello Lippi as its guide.”

The Italian appeared to hint that he is taking a brief sabbatical, adding: “I would’ve liked to be there with you, but at this moment I am not in Italy. I’m still enjoying my vacation, seeing as this year I have the opportunity to rest and relax.”

Final Thoughts

Conte’s words suggest that he may not be available to immediately take over should United decide to part ways with Carrick. However, all that could change depending on the circumstances.

For now, fans will hope that the English manager can script a turnaround once club football resumes next week and get his team firing on all cylinders again.

Featured image by Francesco Pecoraro via Getty Images

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Deepungsu has been a Manchester United fan since 2000. In his playing days, he was an attacking midfielder with a proclivity for the back heel. Right now, however, he prefers to operate as a regista. Deepungsu has been writing about the Red Devils, Football, and other things since 2009. He has worked for over seven years with Sportskeeda, writing football reviews, opinions and news articles. Deepungsu also maintains a blog, The Thinking Me, where he writes about life and things that interest him. His favourite Manchester United player is Paul Scholes.

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