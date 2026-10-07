Jamie Vardy explains why he finds Bruno Fernandes “frightening”

Former Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy has hailed Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes as he revealed what it is like to come up against him on the pitch.

Talisman

No United signing in the post-Sir Alex Ferguson era has had a bigger impact than Fernandes.

Joining the club from Sporting CP in January 2020, he has cemented his status as a modern-day legend, often proving to be a shining light during one of United’s darkest and most difficult periods.

A four-time Sir Matt Busby Player of the Year winner, Fernandes has regularly shown himself to be the best creator both in England and in Europe.

The Portugal international has registered double figures for goals and assists in each of his full seasons and became only the fourth overseas player to score 100 times for United.

His performances last season earned him the Football Writers’ Player of the Year award, in addition to United’s own award for an unprecedented fifth time. He also secured the PFA Players’ Player of the Year, having broken the Premier League’s long-standing assist record.

Speaking on The Vardy Party podcast, Vardy was full of praise for Fernandes.

Vardy’s Fernandes verdict

Vardy remarked, “He’s so good. Like, he’s so good. He sees passes and sees things before anyone else.”

“Playing against him, he’s infuriated. He’s always getting on at the ref, getting on at you.”

“But I mean, from what I’ve been told, off the pitch, he’s like the soundest guy ever.”

The 39-year-old added, “So it’s just him might just be releasing it all when he’s on the pitch. As a player, he’s frightening.”

How GOOD is Bruno Fernandes? 🤔 #mufc https://t.co/UmrqCl7E4n — The Vardy Party (@VardyPartyPod) October 5, 2026

Fernandes and United are next in action on Saturday when they host Tottenham Hotspur at Old Trafford.

Featured image by Julian Finney via Getty Images