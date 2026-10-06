Fabrizio Romano explains why Man United aren’t rushing Lisandro Martinez talks

Acclaimed journalist Fabrizio Romano has provided a timely update on Manchester United defender Lisandro Martinez’s future. The Argentine has entered the final year of his contract at Old Trafford and is yet to sign a new deal.

The situation has added to speculation regarding his next move, especially since the Red Devils remain linked with defensive reinforcements in 2027. The Premier League giants are suffering from defensive issues despite investing heavily in the backline in the summer of 2024.

INEOS signed Matthijs de Ligt, Leny Yoro and Noussair Mazraoui to address Raphael Varane’s departure. Mazraoui has been in and out of the starting XI, with Yoro also failing to cement a place in the team.

De Ligt was outstanding last season but has been sidelined since December with an injury. Michael Carrick, as such, has had to rely on the defensive axis of Harry Maguire and Martinez once again this season. United are 12th in the league table after five games and have conceded 11 goals in seven games in all competitions.

Martinez’s stint with United so far

Martinez’s time with United has been marked by periods of brilliance on the pitch followed by extended spells on the sidelines. The Argentine played a key role in the club’s EFL Cup and FA Cup triumphs under former manager Erik ten Hag.

However, the 28-year-old has also missed 108 games for club and country since arriving at the Theatre of Dreams.

Lisandro Martinez injury history since joining United

Season Injury From Until Days Games missed for club and country 26/27 Hamstring injury 19/07/2026 10/08/2026 23 days - 25/26 Calf injury 23/02/2026 08/04/2026 45 days 8 24/25 Cruciate ligament injury 03/02/2025 21/11/2025 292 days 44 24/25 Back problems 23/11/2024 25/11/2024 3 days 1 23/24 Calf strain 02/04/2024 01/05/2024 30 days 6 23/24 Knee injury 04/02/2024 29/03/2024 55 days 9 23/24 Foot injury 21/09/2023 04/01/2024 106 days 26 22/23 Metatarsal fracture 14/04/2023 30/06/2023 78 days 14 Total 602 days 108

Martinez has appeared just 115 times for the Premier League giants to date during his four-year stay. Although the Argentine is exceptional on the ball, his poor fitness record has cast doubt on his continuity at Old Trafford.

Recent reports suggest United are already eyeing Tottenham Hotspur defender Micky van de Ven as an option to bolster their backline, raising question marks about Martinez. Romano has now provided an update on the Argentine’s future.

Martinez not in talks with any other clubs

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Romano insisted that United are calm about Martinez’s contract situation. He said: “It’s a situation where also in this case Man Utd have a clause to extend the contract till 2028. So, they feel calm, they feel in control.”

“He’s 28, so at the peak of his experience. He had some bad luck with injuries over the recent years, but Man Utd still believe in Lisandro as a leader, as a top defender, so at the moment, the situation is under control.”

“The conversations will take place for sure in the next months also with Lisandro. So, apart from having the clause, Man Utd also want to have a proper conversation with his agents and to discuss about the contract.”

“At the moment, also Lisandro is not in advanced negotiations with any other side. So, I would say that this one is considered under control.”

Final Thoughts

Martinez can be a very potent weapon for United if he manages to stay fit, while his aggression and leadership qualities could also benefit youngsters like Yoro and Ayden Heaven. INEOS, as such, will have to consider the Argentine’s future with great care.

The Peoples Person Reliability Assessment

Overall credibility: 9/10

Why?

✅ Reported by a top-tier journalist with a stellar United record.

✅ Martinez has been a regular presence this season.

TPP view

We believe it is likely that United are relaxed about Martinez’s future, especially since they have the option of extending his contract for an additional year.

Featured image by Julian Finney via Getty Images