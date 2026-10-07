Manchester United skipper Bruno Fernandes is the club’s top scorer this season with four goals in seven games. Close to seven years after his arrival in January 2020, the Portuguese maestro remains one of the club’s most consistent and important players.

However, Fernandes is already in the final year of his contract with the Red Devils and is yet to sign a new deal. The player turned 32 last month, and although he has shown no signs of slowing down, the English giants have to lay down succession plans soon.

Fernandes generated a lot of interest in the summer of 2025 from Europe and the Middle East, but ended up staying. He was briefly linked with an exit this year as well, and those rumours just will not go away.

A previous report relayed by The Peoples Person suggests that United could be willing to let the player leave for €60 million amid interest from European heavyweights. An update on his situation has now emerged.

Diego Simeone eyeing Fernandes

According to TuttoJuve, Diego Simeone is an admirer of Fernandes. The report states: “Bruno Fernandes is once again being linked with Juventus, but competition for the Portuguese midfielder could become particularly fierce; indeed, Atlético Madrid are also said to have included the Manchester United captain amongst their potential major targets for the summer of 2027.”

“Diego Simeone is said to be a great admirer of the player and is reported to have identified the Portuguese as the ideal candidate to boost the quality, character and goal-scoring ability of his midfield. There are no official offers on the table at present, but Bruno Fernandes’ contractual situation is inevitably attracting the attention of several major European clubs.”

The report adds that United have the option of an additional year on Fernandes’ deal, and things could get complicated for his suitors if that clause is triggered. The report states that Atlético Madrid’s interest could spell trouble for the Bianconeri.

However, it insists that things are at an initial stage, with Simeone yet to ask Los Rojiblancos to move for the player. It concludes: “Simeone has long been impressed by the Portuguese player’s qualities and sees Bruno Fernandes as someone capable of immediately bringing leadership and quality to his team.”

“Even in this case, however, we are still at the stage of mere interest. There are no reports of formal offers or an official request from the Argentine manager to his club, but the Portuguese player’s name is said to have been seriously considered for the 2027 transfer window.”

United working to renew Fernandes’ contract

United remain locked in talks with their mercurial skipper as they look to extend his stay at the Theatre of Dreams. Fernandes has been indispensable for the Premier League giants since his arrival, registering 111 goals and 109 assists in 334 games.

Bruno Fernandes: Stats by Managers at United

Coach Appearances Goals Assists Yellow cards Second yellow cards Red cards Minutes played Michael Carrick 27 9 15 4 - - 2,290' Darren Fletcher 2 - 2 - - - 151' Ruben Amorim 58 20 19 7 1 - 5,054' Ruud van Nistelrooy 4 4 2 - - - 360' Erik ten Hag 120 29 33 25 1 1 10,490' Ralf Rangnick 26 5 5 6 - - 2,269' Ole Gunnar Solskjaer 97 44 33 13 - - 7,806' Total 334 111 109 55 2 1 28,420'

While the Portuguese has previously spoken about his love for the club, there is a feeling that his future could depend on how the current season unfolds. Fernandes has been one of the finest in his position in the world in the last few years, but only has a FA Cup and an EFL Cup in the cabinet.

He would ideally like to compete for top trophies and, unless the Red Devils show ambition and promise this season, the player could be tempted to consider alternative avenues. A move to one of the top clubs in the continent, where he could regularly fight for silverware, could appeal to Fernandes.

Final Thoughts

Fernandes registered 21 assists in the Premier League last season, breaking the record for the most assists in a single campaign since the inception of the league. There is bound to be interest in his services, but United must ensure they tie their skipper down to a new deal soon.

The Peoples Person Reliability Assessment

Overall credibility: 5/10

Why?

✅ Bruno Fernandes is yet to sign a new deal.

⚠️ TuttoJuve is not a reliable outlet for United news.

TPP view

We believe it is too early to speculate that Simeone is pushing for the Portuguese.

Featured image by Julian Finney via Getty Images