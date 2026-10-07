Carlos Baleba was thought to be Manchester United’s dream midfield target in the summer of 2025, but Brighton’s price tag of over £100 million forced his suitors to look elsewhere.

This summer, however, United’s priority targets were Elliot Anderson and Mateus Fernandes, and they only made a serious move for Baleba late in the window after missing out on both midfielders.

Baleba is yet to make his debut, but the way he has supposedly shown up at Carrington should please the club’s hierarchy.

Carlos Baleba is spreading joy at Carrington

According to club insider Sully (via UtdDistrict), Carlos Baleba has had a positive impact internally at Manchester United so far.

The 22-year-old midfielder is reportedly training well, has been taken by the players quickly, and the staff “love” his character.

It is added that the Cameroonian star is one of the funniest guys at the club.

🚨 | Carlos Baleba has had such a POSITIVE impact internally at #mufc so far. He's training well, has been taken to the players quickly, and the staff LOVE his character. He is one of the funniest guys at the club. [@sullyexcl] pic.twitter.com/F4i9HySJco — UtdDistrict (@UtdDistrict) October 7, 2026

INEOS have been determined to oversee a cultural reboot at Old Trafford, and the arrival of an upbeat and energetic figure like Baleba should further improve the atmosphere at the training ground and in the dressing room.

It has been previously reported that Baleba has trained even on his days off during the international break in order to speed up his recovery and return to full fitness.

Carlos Baleba could significantly improve Manchester United

Carlos Baleba was an unused substitute in United’s 1-1 draw at Fulham last month. It is believed he was handed some minutes in a behind-closed-doors friendly against FC Lausanne-Sport.

Michael Carrick’s side have received a lot of backlash for their lack of intensity in the opening stage of the season. In that regard, Baleba could prove to be a game-changer.

The dynamic midfielder is known for his superb athleticism and ability to cover large areas. He is a brilliant carrier of the ball.

Baleba’s intensity, both in and out of possession, may help Carrick address several issues in his squad.

However, it is going to be difficult for the man in charge to decide whom, between Kobbie Mainoo and Youri Tielemans, he will drop in favour of the former Brighton sensation.

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