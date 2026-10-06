Lisandro Martinez: Major decision made on Man United star’s involvement in Lionel Messi farewell

Manchester United defender Lisandro Martinez has started both friendly games for Argentina during the international break. The 28-year-old was a crucial part of the squad that reached the final of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Martinez started every game in the tournament apart from the third group stage match against Jordan. He was also part of the starting XI in the final against Spain, but picked up an injury in the first half and had to be replaced.

La Albiceleste lost the game 1-0, marking a disappointing outing for the United defender. Meanwhile, Lionel Messi subsequently announced his decision to retire from international duty.

La Pulga, however, is set to feature one final time in the famous white and blue of Argentina on Tuesday, against Benin in what will be his farewell game. An update has now emerged on Martinez’s involvement in that fixture.

Martinez likely to start from the bench

According to Argentina news outlet EL Debate, Martinez is likely to be named as a substitute as Lionel Scaloni attempts to field the starting XI that won the 2022 FIFA World Cup final. The report states: “The idea of the coaching staff is that the captain lives his last presentation with several of the footballers who accompanied him in that conquest.”

“In any case, the lineup is still tentative and will have to be confirmed by the coach.”

The report suggests that Licha could find himself on the bench for the game, adding: “Lisandro Martínez, who is part of the squad, is not in the 11 projected for the farewell.”

“In the previous rehearsals, Scaloni had tried him as the starter in the central defence along with Cristian Romero, but for Tuesday that place would be occupied by Nicolás Otamendi, who returns especially to also have his farewell.”

United will not mind Martinez decision

Manchester United will not have too many complaints with Scaloni’s decision, with Martinez now likely to return relatively fresh ahead of the crucial game against Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday. The Argentine defender was also substituted at the break in the 7-0 rout of Burkina Faso in the previous game.

Martinez has been heavily involved with United this season. After returning from the World Cup with a goal and an assist to his name, the Butcher has continued his centre-back pairing with Harry Maguire under Michael Carrick.

That partnership was quite successful in the second half of last season, but things have not gone according to plan this campaign. United are 12th in the Premier League table after five games, with just one win and having conceded eight goals.

Lisandro Martinez Stats: 2026/27 Season

Competition Appearances Starts Goals Assists Yellow cards Red cards Minutes played Premier League 4 4 - - - - 360' UEFA Champions League 1 1 1 - - - 90' EFL Cup - - - - - - - Total 5 5 1 - - - 450'

The Red Devils desperately need three points against Tottenham Hotspur, who are yet to win in the league and sit at the bottom of the table. A fit Martinez could be a huge boost for Carrick ahead of that game.

Final Thoughts

Martinez has been quite impressive with Argentina in recent times and United’s season could depend on whether he manages to stay fit for the rest of the campaign. While the player is already in the final year of his contract, recent reports suggest that the Red Devils remain relaxed about the situation.

Featured image by Carl Recine via Getty Images