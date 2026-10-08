Manchester United Women have turned their season around.

The Red Devils lost their first two league games of the season against London City Lionesses and Chelsea.

A spirited draw away to Arsenal seemed to boost confidence, and they won their next four matches on the trot.

This included smashing Sheffield United 10-1 in the cup and also narrowly defeating arch-rivals Liverpool 1-0.

Andrea Medina

United brought in four players this summer, with all three outfield players—Rebeca Bernal, Monica Jusu Bah and Andrea Medina—getting on the scoresheet.

Nonetheless, the best signing to date has certainly been the Spanish star, Medina.

She joined from Atlético Madrid on a free transfer and has taken to life at the Progress with Unity Stadium like a duck to water.

Despite being a full-back by trade, Medina has recently been asked by coach Eva Olid to play in an attacking winger role, and the move has worked out a treat so far.

Medina scored her first goal for the club recently with a wonderful solo effort against West Ham United last month.

Player of the month award

The club’s official website states, “Andrea Medina has deservedly won the Manchester United Women Player of the Month award for September.”

It continues, “the Spaniard has enjoyed a superb start to life with the Reds, starting all four of our league outings – twice in a relatively unfamiliar left-wing role.”

The 22-year-old also won successive player of the match awards versus Arsenal and West Ham in the league.

Fellow new signing Rebeca Bernal came in second in the voting, while top-scoring youngster Mared Griffiths came in third in the fan vote.

Featured image Michael Regan via Getty Images