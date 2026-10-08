Manchester United Women have won four matches in a row and life is looking a lot rosier under Eva Olid.

Season so far

The Red Devils responded to a 0-5 loss to Chelsea by drawing with Arsenal at the Emirates and beating West Ham United and Liverpool.

They also sit at the top of the Players’ Cup league, having defeated Sheffield United 10-1 and Durham 5-1.

There will now be a pause in the schedule for the October international break before they return to club action against Charlton on Sunday 18th of this month.

The following Sunday will see a crunch tie versus league champions Manchester City before a Halloween trip to Everton.

November fixtures

The club’s website reports that, “Manchester United Women’s fixture schedule has become clearer, after the announcement of the latest Women’s Super League changes.”

The site confirms that, “our away game at Aston Villa will kick off at 12:00 GMT on Sunday 8 November. Villa Park is set to host the clash.” United ran out 4-1 winners last time out in January in this fixture.

The next game will take place on Saturday 14th November at home to Crystal Palace, with the match scheduled to begin at 12:45 GMT.

United ran out 3-1 winners the last time they played in 2025.

Finally, the site explains, “our trip to face Birmingham City at St Andrew’s at Knighthead Park is on Sunday 22 November, with another midday kick-off.”

United will come up against former players Millie Turner and Lisa Naalsund who now play their football in Birmingham.

All three matches will be shown on Sky Sports in the United Kingdom and Ireland.

Featured image by Jess Hornby via Getty Images