One of the reasons Eva Olid was appointed head coach of Manchester United Women this summer was her proven track record in developing youth players.

Despite all that Marc Skinner achieved as manager of United, he was frequently criticised for his lack of faith in youth.

Youngsters taking their chance

So far, United have used the Players’ Cup to give youth players a chance, and they have seized the opportunity with both hands.

At the end of their 5-1 victory over Durham last week, there were six Carrington youth products on the pitch when the referee blew the final whistle.

Mared Griffiths has scored four goals so far this season in the cup, while the likes of Jess Simpson, Jess Anderson, Lucy Newell, Scarlet Hill, and Layla Drury have all had opportunities to participate.

Jess Simpson reward

One player who has particularly seized her moment is Jess Simpson.

The 21-year-old signed her first professional deal with the club back in 2023.

She has spent time on loan with Bristol City and Southampton, but made her full debut last month for the United first team.

Simpson seized the opportunity, scoring directly from a corner in the 10-1 demolition of Sheffield United.

In her two games in the Players’ Cup, she has scored one goal and provided two assists.

The club’s official website reports, “Jess Simpson’s strike against Sheffield United has been crowned Manchester United Women Goal of the Month for September.”

The article concludes by stating, “Jess faced stiff competition for the award, with United scoring an impressive 19 times in league and cup during the month. Eight of those strikes were nominated for the prize, and we can confirm that Dominique Janssen’s free-kick at Durham, and Julia Zigiotti’s opener against Arsenal, came second and third respectively.”

Jess Simpson with the Olimpico 😱⛳️ https://t.co/Canhpn50rq — Manchester United Women (@ManUtdWomen) September 24, 2026

Feature image Jess Hornby via Getty Images