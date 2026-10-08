Kobbie Mainoo has been Manchester United’s best player this season and must be the guaranteed half of head coach Michael Carrick’s preferred midfield pairing, according to iconic Red Devils winger Lee Sharpe.

Carlos Baleba could come into contention after featuring against Lausanne in a behind-closed-doors game, leaving Carrick to choose between him and Youri Tielemans alongside Mainoo. Sharpe believes that decision should be made on a game-by-game basis.

In part two of our exclusive interview with Sharpe, hosted by Betwright, one of the UK’s best betting sites, the former United and England man was asked to identify the strongest combination in the middle of the park, with the choice between Mainoo, Baleba and Tielemans.

When everyone is match fit, what is United’s best midfield pairing?

“Having not seen Baleba in a Man United shirt yet, I’m not really sure. I don’t think Tielemans has done too badly.

“I think the issue at the moment with the whole team is they just don’t seem to have played quickly enough as a whole unit.

“I’m not sure if Tielemans has come back a little bit not too fit, or the team are not fit enough after pre-season to compete with some of the other teams that have been a little bit fitter.

“But as far as the midfield, I think Tielemans has done okay. Again, all the team has struggled, so it’s difficult for anybody to stand out really in the team. But I definitely think the midfield is Mainoo plus one.

“He’s probably been our best player all season so far. He doesn’t give the ball away, he looks forward, he breaks up play. I think everything that’s asked of a midfielder, he’s done in most games, and he’s been the standout player so far.

“I’d like to see Baleba have a run-out, but then you lose the experience and the passing ability of Tielemans. I know Baleba likes to get the ball, turn and run at people, and bring the forwards in that way. He’s an athlete, he’s strong and he breaks things up.

“I think it’s going to be horses for courses for Michael Carrick. I think he’ll have to pick and choose which ones he plays in any given game.”

Tielemans appears the most similar to Carrick. Does that make him harder to leave out?

“Yeah, I can see what you mean, but I think Mainoo’s been that good that Mainoo can do the sort of role of a Tielemans. I think he can sit there and dictate. I think if it’s a short pass, a long pass, he can beat people.

“So I think if we trust Mainoo, trust his game, trust his ability, trust his mentality, he can do anything. I think he’ll play alongside either of them.”

Is a lack of pace in a Mainoo-Tielemans partnership a genuine concern?

“You look for your pacey people up front. Man United historically have always not gone and chased the ball. They’ve always come back into their own half and allowed teams to cross the halfway line before they start pressing them. Then it’s a quick attack.

“When you’ve got Bruno, Rashford, Zirkzee and Fernandes, you’re trusting those four to go and create, make and score goals on the counter. You’re not necessarily relying on your midfielders to catch up, particularly on counter-attacks.”

Sharpe represented Manchester United from 1988 until 1996, making 263 competitive appearances and scoring 36 goals. The versatile star won three Premier League titles, two FA Cups, the League Cup and the European Cup Winners’ Cup with the Red Devils, while he was also named the PFA Young Player of the Year for the 1990/91 season. Sharpe additionally earned eight senior England caps.

Readers can catch up with part one of our Lee Sharpe interview here. Part three will be available tomorrow (Friday).

Final Thoughts

Sharpe believes United’s midfield should be built around Mainoo.

He rates Mainoo as the team’s standout player this season.

Baleba and Tielemans offer different qualities alongside him.

Carrick’s selection could depend on the demands of each match.

Featured image by Ryan Pierse via Getty Images