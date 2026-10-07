Joshua Zirkzee’s international success has forced Man United into a rethink amid renewed interest

Joshua Zirkzee was close to leaving Manchester United in the summer, with multiple Premier League sides and Serie A clubs chasing his signature.

However, the Dutchman opted to turn down a move to Fiorentina, while Everton failed with a surprise deadline day swoop.

It was clear from last season that Michael Carrick does not trust the 25-year-old, mainly due to his lack of killer instinct in front of goal.

This season, the United No.11 is yet to start a game and has accumulated only 70 minutes of action. However, that was enough for him to earn a recall to his national team.

Joshua Zirkzee shines on the international stage

It is with the national team that he has once again caught the attention of Fiorentina and Juventus by scoring against Serbia in the Nations League.

According to Calciomercato, the Red Devils have increased his price tag to €35 million (£30 million).

In the summer, the Bianconeri were close to sealing a deal for £25 million.

The Viola had reportedly offered the same as part of an initial loan with an option to buy. The 20-time English league champions will look to include an obligation at the very least, considering their need to sign a backup striker.

The possibility of a January deal depends on whether the former Bologna forward’s fortunes change under the current United head coach.

United up their price amid renewed Serie A interest

“The striker’s priority is consistent playing time; in the coming months, we’ll see if he can get more playing time, otherwise a transfer will be considered in January.

“Juventus and Fiorentina know this well, having negotiated with him in the summer, and if it had been up to the Viola, he would already be in Florence.

“Zirkzee’s contract expires in June 2029, the former Bologna player’s salary is around €3.5 million net per season, and the Red Devils’ asking price is around €35 million.”

Should a permanent deal occur, the Old Trafford side are likely to add another striker to their roster, with Jean-Philippe Mateta and Igor Matanovic among the names being linked with a move.

Why United are open to Joshua Zirkzee leaving

Joshua Zirkzee had impressed in pre-season, but with Carrick in need of a ruthless goalscorer to replace the injured Benjamin Sesko, he opted to turn to Matheus Cunha.

That experiment has failed, but it demonstrates the Schiedam-born star’s standing in Carrick’s eyes, which explains why a move away looks inevitable.

Feature image Carl Recine via Getty Images