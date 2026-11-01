Manchester United Women picked up another draw with Everton in the WSL.

The 0-0 stalemate was a disappointing result as the Reds looked to close in on the Champions League places.

In a match with very few chances, head coach Eva Olid was frankly disappointed in her side’s efforts in front of goal when she was speaking to the club’s media.

Match analysis

Olid explained, “for me it was a bad match. I think credit to Everton, I think that they made things difficult and how the game was going didn’t suit us. But we have to adapt because it’s not always going to be the kind of game that we want or is good for us and for how we want to play. We need to be flexible about what the opposition is doing and adapt.”

The head coach admitted there were different ways of looking at the result.

She said you could look at it as an away point in a tough stadium but that she wanted her side to have higher standards than that.

Preparation for Aston Villa

In preparation for United’s match next Sunday against Aston Villa, she explained, “we go, we speak, we try to solve what was not right today and continue. Like always we need to have conversations when the things go good, what we are doing well and today the things were not as we expected, we need to have a conversation because this cannot happen.”

She explained that football is a sport where you cannot control much but you can control how you go about your work. Olid added, “you can lose, you can win, you can draw, but always being yourself and performing. Everything can happen in football, of course, but the performance always depends one-hundred per cent on us and it always has to be there, that’s the minimum.”

Finally, ahead of Villa next weekend, she wants her team to work as well on and off the ball as they had been doing before yesterday’s match.

The draw means that United are currently fourth in the WSL behind London City Lionesses.

The Red Devils are currently four points behind them but the third placed side do have a game in hand.

United will kick off against Aston Villa next week at 12:00 GMT.

Man United Women Results 2026/2027 Date Competition H/A Opponent Score 04/09/2026 FA WSL A London City Lionesses W 1-2 13/09/2026 FA WSL H Chelsea W 0-5 19/09/2026 FA WSL A Arsenal W 1-1 27/09/2026 FA WSL H West Ham W 2-1 03/10/2026 FA WSL H Liverpool W 1-0 18/10/2026 FA WSL A Charlton Athletic W 3-1 25/10/2026 FA WSL H Manchester City W 1-1 31/10/2026 FA WSL A Everton W 0-0 23/09/2026 WSL Cup H Sheffield United W 10-1 30/09/2026 WSL Cup A Durham W 5-1 21/10/2026 WSL Cup A Liverpool W 5-3 28/10/2026 WSL Cup H Burnley W 3-0

Featured image by Richard Pelham via Getty Images