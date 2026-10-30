Man United Women’s fixtures locked in until end of year

Manchester United Women have been on a great run of form lately.

Strong run

They are currently nine matches unbeaten since losing 0-5 to Chelsea on 13th September.

Since then, they have scored numerous goals and won seven games out of nine.

Their last match was a 3-0 win over Burnley Ladies in the Players’ Cup, where they are top of the standings.

Their fine form has also seen them rise to fourth in the WSL, just one place from the Champions League positions.

Eva Olid will hope her side can maintain this good form throughout the rest of autumn and into the winter period.

December changes

The club’s official website has announced that there have been some changes to United’s scheduled fixtures in December.

The site reads, “the broadcast selections for December’s Barclays Women’s Super League fixtures have been announced. United have two league matches in the final month of the calendar year, and both have received minor amendments as they are assigned live television coverage.”

The article continues to state that, “Brighton & Hove Albion’s visit to Leigh remains on Sunday 13th December, but will now kick off at 12:00 GMT, an hour earlier than initially scheduled.”

United Women — last 9 matches (2026/27) Date Competition H/A Opponent Score Result 28/10/2026 WSL Cup H Burnley W 3-0 W 25/10/2026 FA WSL H Manchester City W 1-1 D 21/10/2026 WSL Cup A Liverpool W 5-3 W 18/10/2026 FA WSL A Charlton Athletic W 3-1 W 03/10/2026 FA WSL H Liverpool W 1-0 W 30/09/2026 WSL Cup A Durham W 5-1 W 27/09/2026 FA WSL H West Ham W 2-1 W 23/09/2026 WSL Cup H Sheffield United W 10-1 W 19/09/2026 FA WSL A Arsenal W 1-1 D

United drew 1-1 with Brighton last May at home but beat them 2-3 away from home last November.

The website also informs that, “our last WSL outing before the mid-season winter break is also due to come on home soil, at the Progress With Unity Stadium, with Tottenham Hotspur the away side on Sunday 20th December.”

The game will now kick off at 14:30 GMT.

United drew 3-3 and 0-0 with Tottenham Hotspur in the league last season but defeated them 2-1 in the League Cup.

Featured image by Sarah Ray-Gain via Getty Images