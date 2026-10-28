“I’m shocked”: Man United’s Mared Griffiths stunned by eye-opening record under Eva Olid

Manchester United winger Mared Griffiths has admitted to being amazed by a remarkable statistic under new boss Eva Olid.

Flying high

After enduring a difficult introduction to life at United, Olid has at last found her feet and is now soaring.

Olid was named United boss in the summer after the club decided to part ways with Marc Skinner, who oversaw an underwhelming 2025/26 season at the helm. Last weekend, United not only ended City’s 100% start to the Women’s Super League campaign, but also extended their unbeaten run to eight matches across all competitions.

United produced a sensational performance and were the better side. It has been a stunning turnaround considering Olid and her players were winless in their first three WSL fixtures, the lowest point of which was the 5-0 hammering at the hands of Chelsea.

United now sit fourth in the table after seven matches. The Reds also occupy top spot in the league-phase standings of the Subway Players Cup, holding a perfect record following victories over Sheffield United, Durham and Liverpool.

Griffiths has been central to United’s success in the competition. The Wales international boasts eight goals from seven appearances, largely thanks to a hat-trick she netted on her first start for United against Sheffield United.

The 19-year-old, who spent time on loan at Sunderland before returning to United, currently has the best goals-per-game record of any player in United’s history.

Griffiths’ remarks

When this record was brought to her attention, Griffiths said, “I didn’t know that. I’m shocked! Scoring goals is what I like to do, so it’s nice to hear.”

She stressed just how much she is loving life under Olid.

Date Competition H/A Opponent Score Result 25/10/2026 FA WSL H Manchester City W 1-1 D 21/10/2026 WSL Cup A Liverpool W 5-3 W 18/10/2026 FA WSL A Charlton Athletic W 3-1 W 03/10/2026 FA WSL H Liverpool W 1-0 W 30/09/2026 WSL Cup A Durham W 5-1 W 27/09/2026 FA WSL H West Ham W 2-1 W 23/09/2026 WSL Cup H Sheffield United W 10-1 W 19/09/2026 FA WSL A Arsenal W 1-1 D 13/09/2026 FA WSL H Chelsea W 0-5 L 04/09/2026 FA WSL A London City Lionesses W 1-2 L

“I really enjoy the way Eva wants us to play and she likes giving young players opportunities, which suits me. But we all understand that we have to work for those opportunities.”

“She’ll put anyone on the pitch if she knows they’re going to give 100 per cent, and that’s what I’m willing to do.” Griffiths indicated that she is looking forward to the upcoming clash with Burnley in the Subway Players Cup.

“I think it’s really good because it gives more teams opportunities to win silverware. And there are also more games. I believe that gives young players like me more chances to play and represent our clubs.”

United will be reunited with Leah Galton and Rachel Williams, who both joined Burnley during the summer.

Griffiths said about the pair, “They were both really good with me and helped me along the way, always encouraging me to keep pushing in training. As a winger, Leah Galton is a top player. Her qualities are incredible, so we know the threat she’ll pose. But hopefully we can give it back to them and win the game!”

United vs. Burnley kicks off later this evening at 19:00 GMT.

Featured image Naomi Baker via Getty Images