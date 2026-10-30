Manchester United Women had many special moments on Wednesday evening against Burnley Ladies.

Special moments

The first was winning the match to keep them at the top of the Players’ Cup standings as they aim to win just their second trophy in their history.

Another was Swedish youngster Ellen Wangerheim scoring her first goal for the club, and another was the return of injured players Jayde Riviere and Emma Watson.

Nonetheless, arguably the most special was the return of Celin Bizet to action after having a baby earlier this summer.

Celin Bizet

The club’s official website wrote that, “she’s been away on very important business, namely becoming a mum, after giving birth to her son, Gio, in June – but since that moment has been balancing motherhood with preparing for this moment.”

She replaced fellow Scandinavian Monica Jusu Bah in the 60th minute of action.

The game was 390 days after she last played a match for the Red Devils, and she is raring to get back into the action.

After the match, she left a message for United fans saying, “Hi, Reds. I can’t believe I’m back, it has been 390 days. So happy for a win and let’s go for Saturday.”

We’ve missed you, Celin! 🥰 🤳 #ShotOnSnapdragon https://t.co/BxspdMWLfB — Manchester United Women (@ManUtdWomen) October 28, 2026

There was also a touching moment at the end of the game when her teammates surrounded her in the centre of the pitch and congratulated her for her return to action.

Celebrating Celin ❤️ https://t.co/WkS9apE6hm — Manchester United Women (@ManUtdWomen) October 28, 2026

United have had a few players now become pregnant during their careers at the club, including Hannah Blundell, who is now at Everton.

Current star Fridolina Rolfo is also currently pregnant after announcing her joyous news last month.

United will take on Everton tomorrow lunchtime at 12:45 UK time away from home.

Featured image Michael Campanella via Getty Images