Man United Women captain Maya Le Tissier identifies who is to blame for Everton stalemate

Manchester United Women captain Maya Le Tissier spoke to the media after her side’s 0-0 draw with Everton.

The result

The Red Devils have now gone ten matches unbeaten in all competitions.

On the other hand, it is their second consecutive league draw after last week’s 1-1 result with Manchester City, and they are losing ground in the race for third place.

They are now four points behind London City Lionesses, who have played one fewer match than Eva Olid’s side.

Maya Le Tissier gave her thoughts on the match after the game to the club’s media.

Le Tissier thoughts

She claimed, “I think it was a tight game. I think we probably didn’t deserve to win. I dont think you can question our attitude though, we kept on trying to adapt and that is the best you can do. If the ball isn’t going into the back of the net, it doesn’t go into the back of the net.”

Le Tissier then commended the opposition and claimed Everton stuck to their game plan expertly.

She added, “they played a really good game. They came out with good energy, good pressing and played some really nice football. So credit to them. It was a tight game and I think a drawcwas the right scoreline to be fair.”

The captain was then asked if her side was frustrated to have not taken their chances, and she admitted that it was.

Nonetheless, she also claimed that the whole team was to blame, not just the attack, as the defence could do a better job building out from the back and connecting with the midfield.

She admitted, “sometimes we make decisions that aren’t fully correct” and that they need to support her teammates better.

Le Tissier did also mention positives such as her side keeping a clean sheet.

She finished, “I like a clean sheet, so that is good. We obviously had a bit of a difficult start to the season but I thought we showed really good resistance to come back from that and we are on this run at the minute and we just want to continue it and yeah we wanted to get the three points today but it just wasn’t to be.”

Maya Le Tissier Season stats 26/27 Stat FA WSL Competition FA WSL Apps 8 Minutes 720 Starts 8 Goals 0 Assists 0 Red cards 0

Featured image by Jess Hornby via Getty Images