Manchester United had three players in loan action on Saturday afternoon.

Andre Onana

The Cameroonian keeper has had a positive start to the season so far with Trabzonspor in Turkey.

This continued as he kept another clean sheet in a 3-0 away win against Samsunspor.

The result lifts Onana’s side up to third in the table, three points behind Galatasaray at the top.

Onana made six saves in the match, including from two shots inside the box.

He did not have any key passes in the match, and he was only able to complete 50% of his passes. He also made an error which led to the opponents having a shot on goal, but fortunately for his team, it did not result in a goal.

The keeper made one clearance and won 100% of his duels in a solid performance in goal.

Onana will next be in action away to KuPS in the Conference League on Thursday afternoon.

Jacob Devaney

Devaney was impressive in the Republic of Ireland under-21s’ 3-1 victory over England during the week.

He started from the bench against Dundee United but came on for the last 10 minutes of the match.

Unfortunately, he could do little to stop his Hibernian side from losing 0-1, and he received a yellow card almost as soon as he came on and gave away a penalty.

Devaney’s afternoon went from bad to worse when he was sent off after VAR checked the images and saw he was the last man, the first red card of his senior career.

He did not make any passes or win any of his duels in a very poor cameo for the Irishman.

Jayce Fitzgerald

Fitzgerald came on for the last few minutes of Rotherham United’s 1-4 defeat to Gillingham.

He completed 75% of his passes and made one clearance in a quiet appearance.

Featured image Lewis Storey via Getty Images