Altay Bayindir: Celta Vigo face fine after going back on Man United promise

Manchester United have numerous players out on loan this season, as is the case every year.

Man United loanees

Nonetheless, this has not been the easiest year for many loanees.

Whilst Jayce Fitzgerald is getting significant game time at Rotherham United and Andre Onana at Trabzonspor, a lot of players are lacking action.

Sekou Kone and Jacob Devaney were playing regularly for FC Lausanne-Sport and Hibernian respectively, but suspension has interrupted their game time.

Dan Gore is also feeling his way back for Luton Town after injury. Ethan Wheatley has also been struggling with injury issues at Lincoln City.

Altay Bayindir nightmare

The Turkish goalkeeper joined United from Fenerbahce in the summer of 2023.

He played a total of 17 matches for the club over three seasons but failed to ever really lock down a starting role.

As a result, he was sent out on loan to Celta Vigo after the club signed Karl Darlow as a free agent this summer.

Unfortunately, the loan has been far from ideal so far for the Turk.

The Galician side have not given a single minute to Bayindir this season, with the manager preferring to play Ionuț Radu in every match.

The keeper’s only action this season has come in the form of international matches with Turkey.

Spanish paper La Voz de Galicia has reported that the original plan was for Bayindir to play Europa League matches, but the club have been so impressed by Radu’s performances that they have preferred to start him.

Celta Vigo would have probably let Bayindir play in the Copa del Rey, but their first round matchup was delayed until Friday 13th November, when they will play Salamanca.

Perhaps Bayindir will have the chance to play in this match.

As a result of this lack of playing time, it is reported that Celta Vigo may have to pay a fine to Manchester United, but this may be a price they are willing to pay if they view Radu as a significantly better option in goal.

Altay Bayındır Man United career stats Competition Apps Minutes Saves Goals conceded Save % Clean sheets Penalties saved Premier League 10 900 21 21 50.0% 1 0 League Cup 3 270 7 6 53.8% 1 0 FA Cup 2 210 11 3 78.6% 0 1 UEFA Europa League 2 180 9 1 90.0% 1 0

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