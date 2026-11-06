Andre Onana‘s Trabzonspor suffered a defeat in Europe in the Conference League.

Season so far

The Cameroonian’s side are flying high in the Turkish Süper Lig, currently sitting in third place, just two points behind leaders Galatasaray.

Onana’s side had also been making good progress in Europe, as they had won two matches out of two.

Nonetheless, the Turkish side lost at home to German club Freiburg.

Match vs Freiburg

The Cameroon keeper conceded one goal as his side lost 0-1 to the Bundesliga side, when Lukas Kübler found the back of the net after 14 minutes.

Onana made a huge mistake in the second half when he misplaced a pass out to the German club’s attack, but fortunately for his sake, he was able to get out and make a stop to deny the high-flying Bundesliga team a second goal of the game.

The Cameroon keeper did make a total of four stops in the match, with three of his saves coming from efforts inside the penalty area.

He also made one punch to clear his lines, and he completed a high claim as a sweeper keeper to deny the German club from getting in on goal in a one-on-one situation.

It was also unnecessary for him to complete any high claims in his box to alleviate pressure from his defence.

Onana completed 81% of his passes on the night and made exactly 50% of his long balls up to his teammates as they searched for an equaliser in vain.

The keeper was also proactive, making two tackles and completing two clearances in the match.

He will next be in action when Trabzonspor face Alanyaspor on Sunday afternoon in a quick turnaround for the Turkish club.

A. Onana Stat Süper Lig UEFA Europa Conference League All competitions Season 2026/27 2026/27 2026/27 Club Trabzonspor Trabzonspor Trabzonspor Competition Süper Lig UEFA Europa Conference League All competitions Apps 10 2 12 Minutes 900 180 1080 Starts 10 2 12 Avg rating 7.91 7.40 7.83 Saves 45 7 52 Goals conceded 8 2 10 Save % 84.9% 77.8% 83.9% Penalties saved 1 1 2 Passes 473 76 549 Pass accuracy % 68.0% 72.0% 68.6% Yellow cards 2 0 2 Red cards 0 0 0

Featured image Carl Recine via Getty Images