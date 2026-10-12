Bruno Fernandes: Damning statistic exposes Man United talisman’s alarming slump in form

The torrid form of Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes has been laid bare by a damning statistic which has emerged after the Tottenham Hotspur draw.

Struggling

Very few United players, if any, have personified the club’s struggles this season to the extent that Fernandes has.

The Portugal international now appears to be a shadow of the player who stunned last season, winning the FWA Men’s Footballer of the Year and PFA Players’ Player of the Year awards. These accolades came after he registered 21 Premier League assists, breaking a long-standing Premier League record that was held jointly by Thierry Henry and Kevin De Bruyne.

Saturday’s gut-wrenching 1-1 draw with Tottenham Hotspur was merely the latest episode in Fernandes’ disappointing saga this season.

Every failing was on show: squandered possession, slow reactions, wrong choices, poor touches, bad positioning, and a negative attitude.

He has attracted heavy criticism from supporters, with an emerging sentiment that he currently represents more of a liability than an asset to the team.

Speaking to reporters ahead of Tuesday’s Champions League meeting with Atletico Madrid, Carrick made it clear that no star, including Fernandes, has a guaranteed place in the starting XI.

Carrick also eased fitness concerns surrounding the skipper.

He said, “Some players are able to play with a bit more than or a bit less than others, and Bruno was able to play the games and that’s the commitment that he’s got to do that. So, yeah, he’s pretty much over it.”

“Still there slightly, but as I said, I could go through the whole squad pointing at little bits here and there.”

“Right now it’s not a major deal, he’s in good shape and he was really bright this morning, looking forward to the game.”

Shocking stat

Statisticians WhoScored have revealed an alarming statistic about Fernandes.

The 31-year-old has lost possession more times (106) than any other outfield player in the Premier League this season.

Bruno Fernandes has lost possession more times (106) than any other outfield player in the Premier League this season. 😬 https://t.co/MGkBzvOQ8Y — WhoScored (@WhoScored) October 12, 2026

This is characteristic of the performances he has produced this season, and for United’s sake, it must be hoped that he can reverse his fortunes. If not, the player will come under even greater scrutiny.

Fernandes has scored four goals and registered one assist in eight appearances for United this season.

Featured image by Michael Regan via Getty Images