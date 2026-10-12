Manchester United forward Joshua Zirkzee caught the eye with his brief cameo against Tottenham Hotspur in the 1-1 draw on Saturday at Old Trafford. The Dutch striker is yet to start a game this season and has struggled for game time since Michael Carrick took charge in January.

The English manager has deployed Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo in the No. 9 role in the absence of Benjamin Sesko, rather than turning to Zirkzee. The Dutchman, meanwhile, had an impressive outing with the Oranje during the international break, but it was not enough to convince Carrick.

With the Slovenian absent due to injury for Saturday’s game against Tottenham Hotspur, the English manager deployed Mbeumo through the middle, with Amad occupying the right-forward role. However, as United struggled to break down Tottenham Hotspur, Carrick turned to Zirkzee in the 59th minute.

The Dutchman managed 27 touches of the ball, recording one key pass, three successful dribbles, and winning four of his five duels. While Zirkzee enjoyed an impressive cameo, his future remains unclear ahead of the winter transfer window.

A recent report relayed by The Peoples Person suggests that Napoli are hot on his heels ahead of January, with United open to his exit. An update on the Dutchman’s situation has now emerged.

United considering Zirkzee U-turn

According to Flashscore, Carrick is reluctant to let Zirkzee go in the middle of the season amid Sesko’s injury troubles. The report states: “Zirkzee has not started a Premier League game yet, but he has featured in the past three matches and sources suggest Carrick retains faith in him.”

“He does not intend to lose the Dutchman midway through the season – particularly with United facing fresh uncertainty over their attacking options.”

Zirkzee has managed just 101 minutes of first-team football across five games this season, all of which were from the bench.

Joshua Zirkzee stats: 2026/27 Season

Competition Appearances Starts Goals Assists Yellow cards Red cards Minutes played Premier League 3 0 - - - - 51' EFL Cup 1 0 - - - - 24' UEFA Champions League 1 0 - - - - 26' Total 5 0 - - - - 101'

Zirkzee ready to fight for his place

The report goes on to state that, despite his lack of game time under Carrick, Zirkzee remains open to staying and is determined to convince the coaching staff. It states: “Zirkzee is understood to remain committed to turning his situation around at Old Trafford and continues to work hard to convince the coaching staff that he can play a bigger role.”

“Napoli and AC Milan have been linked with the forward, however, and interest from Italy could return if United decide he is surplus to requirements. There are still significant considerations for United, who have been putting thought into whether to recruit another forward in January.”

With Carrick also under scrutiny, the managerial situation could also affect the Dutch striker’s future. However, the report insists that all signs indicate that Zirkzee will be given another chance to prove himself at Old Trafford, concluding: “For now, though, the forward’s departure is far from inevitable.”

“United were unwilling to sanction an exit on deadline day, and with Sesko’s fitness unresolved and Carrick still backing him, Zirkzee could yet be given another chance to revive his Old Trafford career.”

Final Thoughts

Zirkzee could have a chance to stake a claim for a place in the first team when United take on Atletico Madrid at the Metropolitano Stadium on Tuesday, 13 October in the Champions League. That match could also mark Carlos Baleba’s full debut, following his impressive cameo off the bench against Tottenham Hotspur.

The Peoples Person Reliability Assessment

Overall credibility: 6/10

Why?

✅ United could reconsider Zirkzee’s future amid Sesko’s injury woes.

⚠️ Zirkzee could be tempted to leave in search of regular game time.

TPP view

We believe that Carrick could be keen to keep hold of Zirkzee beyond January but it is too early to speculate whether he will stay.

Featured image by Carl Recine via Getty Images