Manchester United midfielder Kobbie Mainoo has shared his ultimate dream ahead of the upcoming Champions League clash against Atletico Madrid.

Big game

United have endured a tough start to the 2026/27 season as they languish in 12th place in the Premier League table.

Saturday’s 1-1 draw with Tottenham Hotspur means that the Red Devils have picked up a measly six points from their opening six games.

It is statistically their worst start to a top-flight campaign in 40 years. It is understood that Michael Carrick still retains the support of the board, but their faith will certainly be tested if United are outdone by Atletico Madrid at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium on Tuesday.

United opened their Champions League campaign with a comprehensive victory over Sabah FK, and they will undoubtedly be keen to make it two wins in two.

Prime pundit Clarence Seedorf interviewed Mainoo ahead of Atletico Madrid vs. Manchester United, streaming exclusively on Prime Video tomorrow night from 6.30pm.

Mainoo revealed that his biggest ambition is to restore United to their past glories.

Mainoo’s remarks

The 21-year-old said, “Feels like it was so long ago! Well, no. It’s only a few years but it feels like so long ago, just cause it feels like a lot has happened. Yeah, a lot of matches and a lot has happened.”

“To be where we are (in the Champions League), and we could obviously be doing better in the league, which we will get better, but to be qualified for the Champions League, and hearing that music and walking out at Old Trafford, it’s going to be special.”

“My first season was my first glimpse of Champions League football and I was 18. I’d come on against Bayern and Galatasaray. I came in the late stages and we were out. I was like ‘I need to feel that again. I need to be under those lights again.'”

“And to be back there, it’s amazing.”

Asked about his ambitions for the future, Mainoo told Seedorf, “Having a boss like Carrick who has won everything here and seen the glory times, I want to bring that back.”

“I want to feel that feeling. I want to win and I want to win a lot. That’s my dream, for this club to be at the top again.”

Mainoo emphasised that he is fully ready to shoulder responsibility at United and become the figure his teammates and the entire club can depend on.

Featured image by Naomi Baker/Getty Images