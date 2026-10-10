Manchester United forward Joshua Zirkzee’s future remains subject to speculation after a failed exit this summer. The Dutchman was expected to leave in search of greener pastures this year after falling down the pecking order under Michael Carrick.

With just nine goals in 79 appearances for the Premier League giants to date, Zirkzee has struggled to establish himself since arriving from Bologna in the summer of 2024. Having already proven himself in Italy, the 25-year-old now remains linked with a return to Serie A in January, when the Red Devils could look for an upgrade.

United need more firepower up top, with Benjamin Sesko struggling to stay fit. Zirkzee’s possible departure at the turn of the year could pave the way for a new arrival.

A previous report relayed by The Peoples Person has named Napoli among his suitors, with Juventus reportedly in the race as well. An update on the situation has now emerged.

Joshua Zirkzee Stats: 2026/27

Competition Appearances Starts Goals Assists Yellow cards Red cards Minutes played Premier League 2 0 - - - - 20' EFL Cup 1 0 - - - - 24' UEFA Champions League 1 0 - - - - 26' Total 4 0 - - - - 70'

Napoli step up pursuit of United star

According to Area Napoli, there has already been preliminary contact between Napoli and United to assess the possibility of a deal. The report states: “Napoli are also carefully assessing the former Bologna player’s profile. There have been some tentative contacts between De Laurentiis’s club and Manchester United.”

The report insists that United are open to Zirkzee’s exit, either on loan or on a permanent basis, adding: “Manchester United, who had paid over 42 million euros for him from Bologna, are now open to selling him outright (for a fee of around 30–35 million euros) or even loaning him out.”

“Massimiliano Allegri has spoken positively about Zirkzee, although the manager is hoping to re-sign Lucca, given the significant financial investment made by Napoli. Juventus and Fiorentina are also interested in the Dutch striker.”

Napoli have advantage over Juventus in Zirkzee race

A separate report by the same publication suggests that Napoli are planning to enlist the services of Rasmus Hojlund and Scott McTominay to win the race. While Zirkzee is open to a return to Serie A, interest from Juventus could complicate matters for the Partenopei.

The report states: “Napoli’s sporting director, Giovanni Manna, has a solid strategy in place, bolstered by two unexpected allies within Manchester United: namely, former Red Devils Rasmus Højlund and Scott McTominay, who could advise the former Bologna player to take on a spell at the Maradona.”

The report points out that the second advantage for Napoli in the race is Juventus’ summer acquisition of Nick Woltemade on loan from Newcastle United. The Bianconeri would find it tough to accommodate both the German and Zirkzee in their squad, while offloading Woltemade in the winter will not be easy.

The report concludes: “In January, it will not be easy for Juve to offload the German giant to make room for Zirkzee. Another advantage, therefore, for De Laurentiis’s Napoli.”

Final Thoughts

Zirkzee continues to look out of place in the Premier League and perhaps a return to Serie A would be in the best interests of all parties involved. However, United must sign a replacement if they let him go.

The Peoples Person Reliability Assessment

Overall credibility: 6/10

Why?

✅ Zirkzee’s future remains subject of speculation ahead of January.

✅ Area Napoli has a strong record with Napoli news.

⚠️ United may only let him leave if they sign a replacement.

TPP view

We believe that Zirkzee is likely to attract interest from Napoli, but suggestions of a return to Serie A in January may be premature.

Featured image by Carl Recine via Getty Images