Home » 0 shots, 0 passes, 0% duels won: Chido Obi’s miserable loan move continues

0 shots, 0 passes, 0% duels won: Chido Obi’s miserable loan move continues

by Alex Browne
written by Alex Browne
Picture of Obi, Louie Bradbury and McEvoy

Manchester United had a quiet weekend with their loan players despite the return of club football.

The biggest news was Jacob Devaney receiving a red card after just seven minutes of coming from the bench for Hibernian.

Altay Bayindir

The Turkish goalkeeper was once again not involved in the action for Celta Vigo.

Despite playing for his national side over the break, he has not yet been used for the Spanish side as he still awaits his debut.

Jack Moorhouse

The Irish midfielder had a positive loan spell last year at Leyton Orient but he was recalled in January.

He went on loan this year to Dundee in Scotland, but disaster struck when he suffered an ACL injury and he will likely miss the rest of the season.

The youngster has since returned to Carrington to recover.

Sekou Kone

The young Malian is currently unavailable for Lausanne-Sport after picking up a red card against Lugano before the international break.

Chido Obi

In spite of the excitement when the Dane was signed from Arsenal’s academy in 2024, he has certainly not lived up to expectations.

He has a decent record of goals in the academy, but perhaps fans would have expected a striker more prepared for senior football.

Obi continues to have little impact in the Netherlands for Willem II. He played the final eight minutes from the bench, only touching the ball four times and making one tackle.

He made zero passes and had no shots on goal during his time on the pitch.

Goalkeeper Elyh Harrison started in goal and played the full 90 minutes as Greenock Morton secured a 2-1 away victory at Gayfield Park.

Dan Gore remains sidelined with injury for Luton Town, and finally, Ethan Wheatley was once again left out of Lincoln City’s squad.

Solomon Honor was also on the bench for Southport’s 0-1 defeat.

Chido Obi stats vs Utrecht

StatisticValue
Goals0
Assists0
Total shots0
Shots on target0
Shots blocked0
Touches4
Dribbles (successful)0 (0)
Was fouled1
Possession lost2
Total carrying distance10.7 m
Carries2
Total progression7 m
Key passes0
Crosses (accurate)0 (0)
Accurate passes0/1 (0%)
Passes in opposition half (acc.)0/1 (0%)
Def. contributions1
Tackles (won)1 (1)
Interceptions0
Clearances0
Blocked shots0
Ground duels (won)3 (2)
Dribbled past0

Featured image Alex Livesey/Getty Images

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Alex is a huge Manchester United fan, inspired by greats of his homeland such as George Best, Harry Gregg and Norman Whiteside. Alex has a Master's degree from Queen's University Belfast and La Universitat Rovira i Virgili in Tarragona, Spain. Having lived in the country since 2011, Alex is The Peoples Person's Spanish football expert and is fluent in both Spanish and Catalan. He dreams of witnessing a United captain triumphantly hoisting the Premier League and Champions League trophy in the air once more.

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