Manchester United have reportedly reached a major decision regarding the future of Michael Carrick after yet another disappointment against Tottenham Hotspur.

Fresh setback

Dominic Solanke scored in stoppage time to deny United all three points at Old Trafford on Saturday.

Against the run of play, Bryan Mbeumo gave United the lead in the 73rd minute with a fine finish. Things looked even better for United when Rodrigo Bentancur was sent off five minutes later for headbutting Luke Shaw.

However, the Red Devils failed to see out the game on yet another occasion and were punished for it. Solanke got the better of Lisandro Martinez to head home past the reach of a helpless Senne Lammens.

United sit in 12th place in the Premier League table, having amassed just six points from their opening six games. It is statistically their worst start to a top-flight campaign in 40 years.

Speaking to reporters after the game, Carrick acknowledged that it has been a tough start, as he stressed that United need to turn things around quickly.

There is no hiding from the fact that the United head coach is now under intense pressure. During the international break, United were linked to potential replacements, including Eddie Howe and Antonio Conte. This result will only make the noise grow louder.

Now, TEAMtalk have revealed where United stand on Carrick.

United’s Carrick position

“Manchester United have decided not to sack Michael Carrick as their manager, despite the failure to win against Tottenham Hotspur at Old Trafford, TEAMtalk understands.”

“There will be doubts about the future of Carrick as Man Utd manager after the draw with Tottenham, but TEAMtalk understands that the Red Devils’ co-owners, INEOS, are not planning to change their stance.”

It is understood that Carrick is under no immediate pressure from the hierarchy.

However, if United cannot muster a performance and a result against Atletico Madrid on Tuesday, that faith will be put squarely to the test.

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