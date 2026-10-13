Man United and Atletico Madrid confirm heartfelt tribute ahead of Champions League clash

Manchester United have confirmed a heartfelt tribute ahead of Tuesday’s Champions League game against Atletico Madrid at the Metropolitano Stadium. The Premier League giants will face their LaLiga counterparts following a disappointing 1-1 draw against 10-man Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League.

The result left the Red Devils in 13th place in the league table after six games, only one of which they have won. Michael Carrick’s team have also exited the EFL Cup this season following a 3-2 defeat at the hands of Brighton & Hove Albion in the third round.

However, United have enjoyed a good record in Europe so far, having picked up a victory in their previous Champions League game. The Red Devils secured a 4-0 win over Sabah at Old Trafford last month, with Matheus Cunha, Bruno Fernandes, Benjamin Sesko and Lisandro Martinez all finding the back of the net.

Tuesday’s game against Los Rojiblancos, however, will pose a different challenge to the English giants, who failed to impress against Tottenham Hotspur. Atletico Madrid arrive at this week’s game having won their last four matches and could test United’s shaky backline.

Meanwhile, an update has now arrived ahead of the game revealing a tribute planned by both clubs following a bereavement.

A heartfelt tribute ahead of the game

United have confirmed that the two teams will observe a minute’s silence ahead of tonight’s game to pay tribute to Ana Merodio Borja, mother of Atletico Madrid skipper Koke. The report states: “Manchester United and Atletico de Madrid will observe a minute’s silence ahead of Tuesday’s UEFA Champions League game at the Riyadh Air Metropolitano Stadium.”

“Players from the two sides will also wear black armbands to mark the sad passing of Ana Merodio Borja, the beloved mother of Atletico de Madrid captain Koke and Under-19s assistant coach Borja Resurrección.”

“Our youth side and their Atleti counterparts also paid their respects prior to the UEFA Youth League fixture earlier in the day. We offer our condolences to the family at this difficult time.”

Koke will not be part of the Atletico Madrid squad for Tuesday’s game.

Flags at Metropolitano Stadium flying at half-mast

Atletico Madrid have also provided an update on the matter, adding: “Tonight, before the start of our Champions League match against Manchester United, a minute’s silence will be observed in memory of Mrs Ana Merodio Borja, the mother of our captain, Koke, who passed away this morning in Madrid.”

“Our club requested authorisation from UEFA to observe a minute’s silence at both the first-team match and the UEFA Youth League fixture, and for the players to wear black armbands. European football’s governing body has granted its authorisation to pay this heartfelt tribute in memory of the mother of our captain and our Juvenil A coach.”

“Furthermore, as a mark of respect for her memory, the red-and-white flag at the Riyadh Air Metropolitano is flying at half-mast. Our Juvenil team observed a respectful minute’s silence whilst wearing black armbands, as did our opponents.”

Final Thoughts

These tributes highlight how football can bring a community together in the face of adversity. Both sets of fans are likely to have Koke in their thoughts during the game, as the football community comes together to support him and his family during this difficult time.

Featured image by Carl Recine via Getty Images