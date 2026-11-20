

Sunday evening, Anfield hosts Liverpool versus Manchester United as the two prestigious English sides renew their rivalry.

Man United’s last five Man United games Date Competition H/A Opponent Score Result 19/10/2025 Premier League A Liverpool 2-1 W 05/01/2025 Premier League A Liverpool 2-2 D 17/12/2023 Premier League A Liverpool 0-0 D 05/03/2023 Premier League A Liverpool 0-7 L 19/04/2022 Premier League A Liverpool 0-4 L

The last time the Red Devils visited, they left with a clinical 2-1 win. It would be special if they replicated that result on Sunday as the Mauricio Pochettino era kicks off.

Looking at the two sides, United stand no chance in this battle. Their horrendous start to the season has seen them win only once in 10 league games; they sit on eight points and lie 18th in the league table.

Meanwhile, Liverpool occupy fourth place on 18 points and have lost only twice.

Andoni Iraola’s Anfield project appears to have taken off. The Reds carry the momentum and seem to have bought into the Spaniard’s ideas.

Given where United currently stand, this looks the trickiest possible moment to face them; everything appears to favour Liverpool. Interestingly, Iraola suggests otherwise, pointing out how the switch from Carrick to Pochettino changes everything.

Iraola expresses Manchester United Pochettino worry

Despite footage of United’s preparation for this game reportedly leaking and analysts reportedly speculating about how Pochettino wants his team to approach the fixture, Iraola still believes it is far from obvious how their bitter north-west rivals will set up:

“We’ve faced each other (as managers), and obviously he has a lot of Premier League games behind him that we can look at,” said Reds boss Iraola as per The Liverpool Echo.

“We can look at games from the US, but it’s true that they have this small advantage that we don’t have references to prepare because they can go different ways that we honestly don’t know right now.

“I know (Pochettino’s) staff have been working with them the past week, so for sure they’re going to arrive well prepared. But it’s true that they have this advantage that we don’t exactly know – or at least we don’t have the references like we do against other opposition.”

Under Michael Carrick, game after game we hoped to see something different, yet every time the same pattern emerged: United’s defence capitulating.

Manchester United’s element of surprise on Sunday

Pochettino is stronger tactically, more adaptable, and will already have identified one or two areas that need sorting if United’s fortunes are to turn. We could see some players who failed to show their best under Carrick look to make a great first impression and win over Pochettino.

In a way, Iraola’s concern makes sense, as it is impossible to know which United side will turn up on Sunday, and that should worry Liverpool.

Feature image Shaun Botterill via Getty Images

