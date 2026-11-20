Manchester United enter the Christmas period in a terrible run of form.

Tough start

They have won just one Premier League match out of 10 and a grand total of three games in all competitions since the start of the campaign.

As a result, Michael Carrick was relieved of his duties in recent days.

In a whirlwind period of change, Argentine manager Mauricio Pochettino has come in alongside staff whom he has trusted for numerous years.

The Argentine manager will have hardly any time to breathe as his side face three tough matches in six days.

The first is a trip to face Liverpool at Anfield on Sunday before another away day in the Champions League against Sporting CP on Wednesday next week.

He will then have his first game at Old Trafford against Brentford on Saturday to close out the month.

January changes

The club’s official website has announced some new updates on Pochettino’s first fixtures in the new year.

The site explains, “Manchester United’s fixture schedule for the first part of 2027 has become clearer, following the release of the latest Premier League television picks.”

The website states, “following the Emirates FA Cup third round, the away game at Aston Villa has been moved to 17:30 GMT on Saturday 16 January.”

Pochettino will then face Liverpool again on Sunday 24 January, kicking off at 16:30 GMT at Old Trafford. This will come during a huge week of action where United host Bayern Munich in the Champions League on Wednesday 20 January.

United will then face Brentford at the Gtech Community Stadium on Monday 1 February at 20:00 GMT, after completing their final European league phase match against Villarreal in Spain on Wednesday 27 January.

Man United results Season 26/27 Date Competition H/A Opponent Score Result 08/11/2026 Premier League H Aston Villa 4-4 D 03/11/2026 UEFA Champions League H AS Roma 3-2 W 31/10/2026 Premier League A Chelsea 0-2 L 25/10/2026 Premier League H Bournemouth 0-3 L 21/10/2026 UEFA Champions League A Como 1-4 L 18/10/2026 Premier League A Leeds 1-1 D 13/10/2026 UEFA Champions League A Atletico Madrid 0-2 L 10/10/2026 Premier League H Tottenham 1-1 D 20/09/2026 Premier League A Fulham 1-1 D 16/09/2026 League Cup H Brighton 2-3 L 13/09/2026 Premier League H Manchester City 0-1 L 10/09/2026 UEFA Champions League H Sabah FA 4-0 W 06/09/2026 Premier League A Everton 2-2 D 30/08/2026 Premier League H Ipswich 5-2 W 22/08/2026 Premier League A Hull City 0-2 L

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