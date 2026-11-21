Manchester United travel to Anfield tomorrow evening to face Liverpool in a huge Premier League match.

The Red Devils currently sit 18th in the table and need a win to kick-start their season and the Mauricio Pochettino era.

Europe

The game will kick off at 16:30 local time in the United Kingdom and will be shown on Sky Sports there and in Ireland. The match will also start at 16:30 in Portugal on DAZN.

In Spain the game will start at 17:30 local time and can be viewed on DAZN. Supporters in France can catch the game on Canal+ and in Germany on Sky Go.

Supporters in Norway, Sweden and Denmark can all see the game at the same time, but on Viaplay in their respective regions.

North America

Fans in the States can catch the match on fuboTV and it kicks off at 11:30 local time on the East Coast. Therefore, the game will start at 10:30 Central Time, 09:30 Mountain Time and 08:30 on the West Coast.

Viewers in Canada can watch the game on DAZN at 11:30 Toronto time.

Africa

Moroccan supporters can tune in to beIN Sports at 16:30 local time, while Cameroonian and Nigerian supporters will watch the match at 17:30 on SuperSport.

South African fans can catch the game on the same channel but at the slightly later time of 18:30. Kenyan supporters will also have to tune in to SuperSport, but they will need to wait until 19:30 on Sunday evening.

Asia

Indian fans will need to watch the game on Star Sports Select and the match kicks off at 22:00 local time.

Chinese supporters can also view the game, but on Migu and at the much later time of 00:30 in the early hours of Monday morning.

Japanese supporters will also tune in at 01:30 on U-NEXT. Finally, Australian fans can catch the game on Stan Sport at 03:30 Sydney time on Monday morning.

Man United Premier League results vs Liverpool at Anfield Date Score Result 06/03/1993 2-1 W 04/01/1994 3-3 D 19/03/1995 0-2 L 17/12/1995 0-2 L 19/04/1997 3-1 W 06/12/1997 3-1 W 05/05/1999 2-2 D 11/09/1999 3-2 W 31/03/2001 0-2 L 04/11/2001 1-3 L 01/12/2002 2-1 W 09/11/2003 2-1 W 15/01/2005 1-0 W 18/09/2005 0-0 D 03/03/2007 1-0 W Page 1 of 3 123 Date Score Result 16/12/2007 1-0 W 13/09/2008 1-2 L 25/10/2009 0-2 L 06/03/2011 1-3 L 15/10/2011 1-1 D 23/09/2012 2-1 W 01/09/2013 0-1 L 22/03/2015 2-1 W 17/01/2016 1-0 W 17/10/2016 0-0 D 14/10/2017 0-0 D 16/12/2018 1-3 L 19/01/2020 0-2 L 17/01/2021 0-0 D 19/04/2022 0-4 L Page 2 of 3 123 Date Score Result 05/03/2023 0-7 L 17/12/2023 0-0 D 05/01/2025 2-2 D 19/10/2025 2-1 W Page 3 of 3 123 Source: Wikipedia and API-Football

Featured image by Michael Steele via Getty Images