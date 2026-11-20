Mauricio Pochettino has been speaking to the media in his first pre-match press conference as Manchester United’s head coach, ahead of Sunday’s Premier League clash against Liverpool at Anfield.
On the agenda will be his first impressions of the club and the injury status of several key players, including Marcus Rashford, Luke Shaw, Benjamin Sesko and Patrick Dorgu.
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This event has ended.
According to The MEN, "United have restricted organisations to one reporter at today's press conference, and the Manchester pack have been told only one question per person will be permitted, given how busy it is. There is naturally huge interest from around the world as Pochettino speaks for the first time."
While they wait for Poch, reporters are discussing the news that United do not intend to take legal action over yesterday's drone filming at Carrington, but they've threatened to do so should further incidents happen in the future.
The boss is running late but everyone else is in place.
Pochettino: Hello, how are you guys? Eh, sorry for the delay, but we were training until now. We didn't take a shower and we were directly to here, and that is why we arrived late.
Pochettino: Well, we arrived with the idea to create something from the scratch, from our own ideas and philosophy, in the way that we love to work. I think we are— we find a very supportive people in that club that make easy the adaptation. But in the same time, we need to improve our players, we need to, like always, we need to improve your players, you improve all the way to— to create a, you know, the way to find a way to perform.
And I think we are not focused in culture because it's a massive war, you know, culture is— looks like you need to spend 10 years in— in create a culture. I think the culture of the club and the identity of the club is— is very clear. It's a historic club with an amazing years competing and being one of the best clubs in the world.
I need to have an impact and a positive impact. You can have also a different impact, but I think to try to be positive and to create a positive impact. I think that is our— our most important job is— is to try to get the best from them to create— you know, the environment that from them to express their talent, because we have a talented players on the squad.
And I say always to move on, like we were talking with the players, always the most important thing is to think in next, like in the, you know, the most important action in— in football is in the next action. You cannot stick in the past. And, you know, be very positive. I think the first approach with the players, very positive. Of course the fans, the staff and everyone on the club, we feel the support and yes, we are able to work really hard to try to help the players to perform. That is a— is the most important thing now. That is a priority. You know, that is a priority.
Sometimes it's about touching some button, you know. And unlock things that maybe didn't appear for different reasons. But that happens. It happens in all the coaches staff and all the clubs, you know, happened with us in the past. And— and I think we learn a lot.
Like in the question before we learn a lot and— and we try, you know, we try to that unlock that because you cannot improve things that you need time. But yes, if you are in a good level you are happy. You have great atmosphere. If you play together you— you have an organization, you know, when you have the ball things that you need to do and then we you don't have the ball, you know, fight together and also find your organization. Simple things that can help, you know, to perform after with the quality that they have for sure that we will win a lot of games.
But I think it's a debate that I don't like to go in because I think we cannot talk about things without context. And data is about context. If you don't put context on the data I think it's very dangerous to talk and I think that it's easy to manipulate the data. But it's true that I need to be honest. That sometimes data shows something that you can't see, you know, after on the field. But we are going to be very focused in try to improve our data, our numbers in any single area of the field. And— and of course we are here not to denounce things. We are here to build something, you know, with our players and with the club and try to perform and win games.
Featured image by Omar Vega via Getty Images