Rebuilding confidence

Reporter: In the last few matches, it's been pretty evident that the squad is lacking a lot of confidence at the moment. What practical steps can you take to get that confidence back in the players again?





Pochettino: Yeah, it's normal. When you don't win games it's normal that the confidence start to going down, going down, going down.





I think the players need to feel some from us, you know, like always happens with new coaching staff that you really believe and you really trust. And— and then you need to show that you know what you are doing. That is the important thing.

I think the reception and the welcome in the last two days and the meetings and the training session today we were talking on the end because I think it was a little bit longer the training session that is normally in minus two. I say thank you because they were able to make the effort, you know. And I think it's that is good because with the schedule that we have ahead I think we need to find, you know, this bracket that to try to settle our principles and to apply after our concept. And I think they are intelligent. They are good players. They have the quality. It's only to unlock, you know.



Sometimes it's about touching some button, you know. And unlock things that maybe didn't appear for different reasons. But that happens. It happens in all the coaches staff and all the clubs, you know, happened with us in the past. And— and I think we learn a lot.



Like in the question before we learn a lot and— and we try, you know, we try to that unlock that because you cannot improve things that you need time. But yes, if you are in a good level you are happy. You have great atmosphere. If you play together you— you have an organization, you know, when you have the ball things that you need to do and then we you don't have the ball, you know, fight together and also find your organization. Simple things that can help, you know, to perform after with the quality that they have for sure that we will win a lot of games.