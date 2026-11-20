Manchester United travel to Anfield to face Liverpool on Sunday in Mauricio Pochettino’s first match as head coach.
The Red Devils enter the weekend in the relegation zone, giving the Argentine a daunting introduction to one of English football’s fiercest rivalries. Pochettino stressed during Friday’s press conference that his immediate focus was getting United into a condition to compete against Liverpool.
He is likely to retain the 4-2-3-1 used by former head coach Michael Carrick rather than attempting a dramatic tactical overhaul. Greater compactness and defensive stability should be the priorities, although one or two personnel changes could allow Pochettino to put an early stamp on the side.
Manchester United fitness latest before Liverpool
Benjamin Sesko, Carlos Baleba and Manuel Ugarte remain long-term absentees. Marcus Rashford and Luke Shaw are still working their way back to full fitness and have not been spotted in training.
There is better news in defence. Harry Maguire and Patrick Dorgu have returned to full training ahead of Sunday’s match, while Lisandro Martinez is available again after serving his suspension.
Goalkeeper and Defence
Senne Lammens should continue in goal, with Diogo Dalot expected to return to his usual position on the right side of defence.
The most eye-catching decision could come at centre-back. Leny Yoro has impressed this season, but Pochettino may favour greater experience for his first game and use the opportunity to assess some of his senior players.
That would bring Maguire back into the team alongside Martinez. The latter is a natural option on the left of the central pairing, while Maguire would add the physical presence and experience required for a difficult trip.
Dorgu is the leading candidate at left-back if he is deemed fit enough. His aggressive, attacking approach appears well suited to Pochettino’s preferred style, while his willingness to advance beyond the midfield could give United width and allow the left-sided forward to move inside.
Midfield
The absences of Baleba and Ugarte leave Pochettino choosing between Andrey Santos and Youri Tielemans for the holding role. Santos is the more natural number six and is therefore expected to anchor the midfield.
Kobbie Mainoo should start alongside him as the number eight. Mainoo’s ability to carry the ball is a Pochettino must-have and will be crucial when United attempt to escape Liverpool’s press and turn defensive situations into counter-attacking opportunities.
Attack
Bruno Fernandes is expected to occupy the number 10 position, operating behind Bryan Mbeumo. With Sesko unavailable and Rashford unlikely to be fit enough to start, Mbeumo should lead the line.
Amad is likely to start from the right, while Matheus Cunha should take up the role on the opposite flank. That arrangement would give United two wide players capable of moving infield and supporting Fernandes around the edge of Liverpool’s penalty area.
Joshua Zirkzee provides the main possibility for a surprise change. Pochettino could select him as the striker, move Mbeumo back to the right and leave Amad out of the starting side, although the safer prediction is that the new head coach initially keeps faith with the established attacking configuration.
Final Thoughts
- Rashford is unlikely to be ready for the starting XI.
- Maguire and Dorgu are back in contention after returning to training.
- Santos and Mainoo could form the central midfield partnership.
- Zirkzee offers Pochettino an alternative attacking option.
|Date
|Competition
|H/A
|Score
|Result
|03/05/2026
|Premier League
|H
|3-2
|W
|19/10/2025
|Premier League
|A
|2-1
|W
|05/01/2025
|Premier League
|A
|2-2
|D
|01/09/2024
|Premier League
|H
|0-3
|L
|07/04/2024
|Premier League
|H
|2-2
|D
|17/03/2024
|FA Cup
|H
|4-3
|W
|17/12/2023
|Premier League
|A
|0-0
|D
|05/03/2023
|Premier League
|A
|0-7
|L
|22/08/2022
|Premier League
|H
|2-1
|W
|19/04/2022
|Premier League
|A
|0-4
|L
|Date
|Competition
|H/A
|Score
|Result
|24/10/2021
|Premier League
|H
|0-5
|L
|13/05/2021
|Premier League
|H
|2-4
|L
|24/01/2021
|FA Cup
|H
|3-2
|W
|17/01/2021
|Premier League
|A
|0-0
|D
|19/01/2020
|Premier League
|A
|0-2
|L
|20/10/2019
|Premier League
|H
|1-1
|D
|24/02/2019
|Premier League
|H
|0-0
|D
|16/12/2018
|Premier League
|A
|1-3
|L
|10/03/2018
|Premier League
|H
|2-1
|W
|14/10/2017
|Premier League
|A
|0-0
|D
|Date
|Competition
|H/A
|Score
|Result
|15/01/2017
|Premier League
|H
|1-1
|D
|17/10/2016
|Premier League
|A
|0-0
|D
|17/03/2016
|UEFA Cup / Europa League
|H
|1-1
|D
|10/03/2016
|UEFA Cup / Europa League
|A
|0-2
|L
|17/01/2016
|Premier League
|A
|1-0
|W
|12/09/2015
|Premier League
|H
|3-1
|W
|22/03/2015
|Premier League
|A
|2-1
|W
|14/12/2014
|Premier League
|H
|3-0
|W
|16/03/2014
|Premier League
|H
|0-3
|L
|25/09/2013
|League Cup
|H
|1-0
|W
|Date
|Competition
|H/A
|Score
|Result
|01/09/2013
|Premier League
|A
|0-1
|L
|13/01/2013
|Premier League
|H
|2-1
|W
|23/09/2012
|Premier League
|A
|2-1
|W
|11/02/2012
|Premier League
|H
|2-1
|W
|28/01/2012
|FA Cup
|A
|1-2
|L
|15/10/2011
|Premier League
|A
|1-1
|D
|06/03/2011
|Premier League
|A
|1-3
|L
|09/01/2011
|FA Cup
|H
|1-0
|W
|19/09/2010
|Premier League
|H
|3-2
|W
|21/03/2010
|Premier League
|H
|2-1
|W
|Date
|Competition
|H/A
|Score
|Result
|25/10/2009
|Premier League
|A
|0-2
|L
|14/03/2009
|Premier League
|H
|1-4
|L
|13/09/2008
|Premier League
|A
|1-2
|L
|23/03/2008
|Premier League
|H
|3-0
|W
|16/12/2007
|Premier League
|A
|1-0
|W
|03/03/2007
|Premier League
|A
|1-0
|W
|22/10/2006
|Premier League
|H
|2-0
|W
|18/02/2006
|FA Cup
|A
|0-1
|L
|22/01/2006
|Premier League
|H
|1-0
|W
|18/09/2005
|Premier League
|A
|0-0
|D
|Date
|Competition
|H/A
|Score
|Result
|15/01/2005
|Premier League
|A
|1-0
|W
|20/09/2004
|Premier League
|H
|2-1
|W
|24/04/2004
|Premier League
|H
|0-1
|L
|09/11/2003
|Premier League
|A
|2-1
|W
|05/04/2003
|Premier League
|H
|4-0
|W
|02/03/2003
|League Cup
|N
|0-2
|L
|01/12/2002
|Premier League
|A
|2-1
|W
|22/01/2002
|Premier League
|H
|0-1
|L
|04/11/2001
|Premier League
|A
|1-3
|L
|12/08/2001
|Charity / Community Shield
|N
|1-2
|L
|Date
|Competition
|H/A
|Score
|Result
|31/03/2001
|Premier League
|A
|0-2
|L
|17/12/2000
|Premier League
|H
|0-1
|L
|04/03/2000
|Premier League
|H
|1-1
|D
|11/09/1999
|Premier League
|A
|3-2
|W
|05/05/1999
|Premier League
|A
|2-2
|D
|24/01/1999
|FA Cup
|H
|2-1
|W
|24/09/1998
|Premier League
|H
|2-0
|W
|10/04/1998
|Premier League
|H
|1-1
|D
|06/12/1997
|Premier League
|A
|3-1
|W
|19/04/1997
|Premier League
|A
|3-1
|W
|Date
|Competition
|H/A
|Score
|Result
|12/10/1996
|Premier League
|H
|1-0
|W
|11/05/1996
|FA Cup
|N
|1-0
|W
|17/12/1995
|Premier League
|A
|0-2
|L
|01/10/1995
|Premier League
|H
|2-2
|D
|19/03/1995
|Premier League
|A
|0-2
|L
|17/09/1994
|Premier League
|H
|2-0
|W
|30/03/1994
|Premier League
|H
|1-0
|W
|04/01/1994
|Premier League
|A
|3-3
|D
|06/03/1993
|Premier League
|A
|2-1
|W
|18/10/1992
|Premier League
|H
|2-2
|D
|Date
|Competition
|H/A
|Score
|Result
|26/04/1992
|League
|A
|0-2
|L
|06/10/1991
|League
|H
|0-0
|D
|03/02/1991
|League
|H
|1-1
|D
|31/10/1990
|League Cup
|H
|3-1
|W
|16/09/1990
|League
|A
|0-4
|L
|18/08/1990
|Charity / Community Shield
|N
|1-1
|D
|18/03/1990
|League
|H
|1-2
|L
|23/12/1989
|League
|A
|0-0
|D
|01/01/1989
|League
|H
|3-1
|W
|03/09/1988
|League
|A
|0-1
|L
|Date
|Competition
|H/A
|Score
|Result
|04/04/1988
|League
|A
|3-3
|D
|15/11/1987
|League
|H
|1-1
|D
|20/04/1987
|League
|H
|1-0
|W
|26/12/1986
|League
|A
|1-0
|W
|09/02/1986
|League
|A
|1-1
|D
|26/11/1985
|League Cup
|A
|1-2
|L
|19/10/1985
|League
|H
|1-1
|D
|17/04/1985
|FA Cup
|N
|2-1
|W
|13/04/1985
|FA Cup
|N
|2-2
|D
|31/03/1985
|League
|A
|1-0
|W
|Date
|Competition
|H/A
|Score
|Result
|22/09/1984
|League
|H
|1-1
|D
|02/01/1984
|League
|A
|1-1
|D
|24/09/1983
|League
|H
|1-0
|W
|20/08/1983
|Charity / Community Shield
|N
|2-0
|W
|26/03/1983
|League Cup
|N
|1-2
|L
|26/02/1983
|League
|H
|1-1
|D
|16/10/1982
|League
|A
|0-0
|D
|07/04/1982
|League
|H
|0-1
|L
|24/10/1981
|League
|A
|2-1
|W
|14/04/1981
|League
|A
|1-0
|W
|Date
|Competition
|H/A
|Score
|Result
|26/12/1980
|League
|H
|0-0
|D
|05/04/1980
|League
|H
|2-1
|W
|26/12/1979
|League
|A
|0-2
|L
|14/04/1979
|League
|A
|0-2
|L
|04/04/1979
|FA Cup
|N
|1-0
|W
|31/03/1979
|FA Cup
|N
|2-2
|D
|26/12/1978
|League
|H
|0-3
|L
|25/02/1978
|League
|A
|1-3
|L
|01/10/1977
|League
|H
|2-0
|W
|13/08/1977
|Charity / Community Shield
|N
|0-0
|D
|Date
|Competition
|H/A
|Score
|Result
|21/05/1977
|FA Cup
|N
|2-1
|W
|03/05/1977
|League
|A
|0-1
|L
|16/02/1977
|League
|H
|0-0
|D
|18/02/1976
|League
|H
|0-0
|D
|08/11/1975
|League
|A
|1-3
|L
|22/12/1973
|League
|A
|0-2
|L
|29/09/1973
|League
|H
|0-0
|D
|11/11/1972
|League
|H
|2-0
|W
|15/08/1972
|League
|A
|0-2
|L
|03/04/1972
|League
|H
|0-3
|L
|Date
|Competition
|H/A
|Score
|Result
|25/09/1971
|League
|A
|2-2
|D
|19/04/1971
|League
|H
|0-2
|L
|05/09/1970
|League
|A
|1-1
|D
|13/12/1969
|League
|A
|4-1
|W
|13/09/1969
|League
|H
|1-0
|W
|14/12/1968
|League
|H
|1-0
|W
|12/10/1968
|League
|A
|0-2
|L
|06/04/1968
|League
|H
|1-2
|L
|11/11/1967
|League
|A
|2-0
|W
|25/03/1967
|League
|A
|0-0
|D
|Date
|Competition
|H/A
|Score
|Result
|10/12/1966
|League
|H
|2-2
|D
|01/01/1966
|League
|A
|1-2
|L
|09/10/1965
|League
|H
|2-0
|W
|14/08/1965
|Charity / Community Shield
|H
|2-2
|D
|24/04/1965
|League
|H
|3-0
|W
|31/10/1964
|League
|A
|2-0
|W
|04/04/1964
|League
|A
|0-3
|L
|23/11/1963
|League
|H
|0-1
|L
|13/04/1963
|League
|A
|0-1
|L
|10/11/1962
|League
|H
|3-3
|D
|Date
|Competition
|H/A
|Score
|Result
|30/01/1960
|FA Cup
|A
|3-1
|W
|19/12/1953
|League
|H
|5-1
|W
|22/08/1953
|League
|A
|4-4
|D
|20/04/1953
|League
|H
|3-1
|W
|13/12/1952
|League
|A
|2-1
|W
|12/04/1952
|League
|H
|4-0
|W
|24/11/1951
|League
|A
|0-0
|D
|30/08/1950
|League
|H
|1-0
|W
|23/08/1950
|League
|A
|1-2
|L
|15/03/1950
|League
|H
|0-0
|D
|Date
|Competition
|H/A
|Score
|Result
|07/09/1949
|League
|A
|1-1
|D
|27/12/1948
|League
|A
|2-0
|W
|25/12/1948
|League
|H
|0-0
|D
|24/01/1948
|FA Cup
|A
|3-0
|W
|03/09/1947
|League
|A
|2-2
|D
|27/08/1947
|League
|H
|2-0
|W
|03/05/1947
|League
|A
|0-1
|L
|11/09/1946
|League
|H
|5-0
|W
|06/05/1939
|League
|H
|2-0
|W
|07/09/1938
|League
|A
|0-1
|L
|Date
|Competition
|H/A
|Score
|Result
|27/03/1937
|League
|A
|0-2
|L
|21/11/1936
|League
|H
|2-5
|L
|06/04/1931
|League
|H
|4-1
|W
|03/04/1931
|League
|A
|1-1
|D
|25/01/1930
|League
|A
|0-1
|L
|21/09/1929
|League
|H
|1-2
|L
|13/02/1929
|League
|A
|3-2
|W
|15/09/1928
|League
|H
|2-2
|D
|05/05/1928
|League
|H
|6-1
|W
|24/12/1927
|League
|A
|0-2
|L
|Date
|Competition
|H/A
|Score
|Result
|15/01/1927
|League
|H
|0-1
|L
|28/08/1926
|League
|A
|2-4
|L
|10/03/1926
|League
|H
|3-3
|D
|19/09/1925
|League
|A
|0-5
|L
|24/12/1921
|League
|H
|0-0
|D
|17/12/1921
|League
|A
|1-2
|L
|09/02/1921
|League
|A
|0-2
|L
|05/02/1921
|League
|H
|1-1
|D
|12/01/1921
|FA Cup
|H
|1-2
|L
|08/01/1921
|FA Cup
|A
|1-1
|D
|Date
|Competition
|H/A
|Score
|Result
|01/01/1920
|League
|A
|0-0
|D
|26/12/1919
|League
|H
|0-0
|D
|02/04/1915
|League
|H
|2-0
|W
|26/12/1914
|League
|A
|1-1
|D
|15/04/1914
|League
|A
|2-1
|W
|01/11/1913
|League
|H
|3-0
|W
|29/03/1913
|League
|A
|2-0
|W
|23/11/1912
|League
|H
|3-1
|W
|23/03/1912
|League
|H
|1-1
|D
|18/11/1911
|League
|A
|2-3
|L
|Date
|Competition
|H/A
|Score
|Result
|01/04/1911
|League
|H
|2-0
|W
|26/11/1910
|League
|A
|2-3
|L
|19/02/1910
|League
|H
|3-4
|L
|09/10/1909
|League
|A
|2-3
|L
|30/01/1909
|League
|A
|1-3
|L
|26/09/1908
|League
|H
|3-2
|W
|25/03/1908
|League
|A
|4-7
|L
|07/09/1907
|League
|H
|4-0
|W
|01/04/1907
|League
|A
|1-0
|W
|25/12/1906
|League
|H
|0-0
|D
Featured image by Alex Pantling via Getty Images