Manchester United travel to Anfield to face Liverpool on Sunday in Mauricio Pochettino’s first match as head coach.

The Red Devils enter the weekend in the relegation zone, giving the Argentine a daunting introduction to one of English football’s fiercest rivalries. Pochettino stressed during Friday’s press conference that his immediate focus was getting United into a condition to compete against Liverpool.

He is likely to retain the 4-2-3-1 used by former head coach Michael Carrick rather than attempting a dramatic tactical overhaul. Greater compactness and defensive stability should be the priorities, although one or two personnel changes could allow Pochettino to put an early stamp on the side.

Manchester United fitness latest before Liverpool

Benjamin Sesko, Carlos Baleba and Manuel Ugarte remain long-term absentees. Marcus Rashford and Luke Shaw are still working their way back to full fitness and have not been spotted in training.

There is better news in defence. Harry Maguire and Patrick Dorgu have returned to full training ahead of Sunday’s match, while Lisandro Martinez is available again after serving his suspension.

Goalkeeper and Defence

Senne Lammens should continue in goal, with Diogo Dalot expected to return to his usual position on the right side of defence.

The most eye-catching decision could come at centre-back. Leny Yoro has impressed this season, but Pochettino may favour greater experience for his first game and use the opportunity to assess some of his senior players.

That would bring Maguire back into the team alongside Martinez. The latter is a natural option on the left of the central pairing, while Maguire would add the physical presence and experience required for a difficult trip.

Dorgu is the leading candidate at left-back if he is deemed fit enough. His aggressive, attacking approach appears well suited to Pochettino’s preferred style, while his willingness to advance beyond the midfield could give United width and allow the left-sided forward to move inside.

Midfield

The absences of Baleba and Ugarte leave Pochettino choosing between Andrey Santos and Youri Tielemans for the holding role. Santos is the more natural number six and is therefore expected to anchor the midfield.

Kobbie Mainoo should start alongside him as the number eight. Mainoo’s ability to carry the ball is a Pochettino must-have and will be crucial when United attempt to escape Liverpool’s press and turn defensive situations into counter-attacking opportunities.

Attack

Bruno Fernandes is expected to occupy the number 10 position, operating behind Bryan Mbeumo. With Sesko unavailable and Rashford unlikely to be fit enough to start, Mbeumo should lead the line.

Amad is likely to start from the right, while Matheus Cunha should take up the role on the opposite flank. That arrangement would give United two wide players capable of moving infield and supporting Fernandes around the edge of Liverpool’s penalty area.

Joshua Zirkzee provides the main possibility for a surprise change. Pochettino could select him as the striker, move Mbeumo back to the right and leave Amad out of the starting side, although the safer prediction is that the new head coach initially keeps faith with the established attacking configuration.

Final Thoughts

Rashford is unlikely to be ready for the starting XI.

Maguire and Dorgu are back in contention after returning to training.

Santos and Mainoo could form the central midfield partnership.

Zirkzee offers Pochettino an alternative attacking option.

United head-to-head record vs liverpool Date Competition H/A Score Result 03/05/2026 Premier League H 3-2 W 19/10/2025 Premier League A 2-1 W 05/01/2025 Premier League A 2-2 D 01/09/2024 Premier League H 0-3 L 07/04/2024 Premier League H 2-2 D 17/03/2024 FA Cup H 4-3 W 17/12/2023 Premier League A 0-0 D 05/03/2023 Premier League A 0-7 L 22/08/2022 Premier League H 2-1 W 19/04/2022 Premier League A 0-4 L Page 1 of 22 12345678910111213141516171819202122 Date Competition H/A Score Result 24/10/2021 Premier League H 0-5 L 13/05/2021 Premier League H 2-4 L 24/01/2021 FA Cup H 3-2 W 17/01/2021 Premier League A 0-0 D 19/01/2020 Premier League A 0-2 L 20/10/2019 Premier League H 1-1 D 24/02/2019 Premier League H 0-0 D 16/12/2018 Premier League A 1-3 L 10/03/2018 Premier League H 2-1 W 14/10/2017 Premier League A 0-0 D Page 2 of 22 12345678910111213141516171819202122 Date Competition H/A Score Result 15/01/2017 Premier League H 1-1 D 17/10/2016 Premier League A 0-0 D 17/03/2016 UEFA Cup / Europa League H 1-1 D 10/03/2016 UEFA Cup / Europa League A 0-2 L 17/01/2016 Premier League A 1-0 W 12/09/2015 Premier League H 3-1 W 22/03/2015 Premier League A 2-1 W 14/12/2014 Premier League H 3-0 W 16/03/2014 Premier League H 0-3 L 25/09/2013 League Cup H 1-0 W Page 3 of 22 12345678910111213141516171819202122 Date Competition H/A Score Result 01/09/2013 Premier League A 0-1 L 13/01/2013 Premier League H 2-1 W 23/09/2012 Premier League A 2-1 W 11/02/2012 Premier League H 2-1 W 28/01/2012 FA Cup A 1-2 L 15/10/2011 Premier League A 1-1 D 06/03/2011 Premier League A 1-3 L 09/01/2011 FA Cup H 1-0 W 19/09/2010 Premier League H 3-2 W 21/03/2010 Premier League H 2-1 W Page 4 of 22 12345678910111213141516171819202122 Date Competition H/A Score Result 25/10/2009 Premier League A 0-2 L 14/03/2009 Premier League H 1-4 L 13/09/2008 Premier League A 1-2 L 23/03/2008 Premier League H 3-0 W 16/12/2007 Premier League A 1-0 W 03/03/2007 Premier League A 1-0 W 22/10/2006 Premier League H 2-0 W 18/02/2006 FA Cup A 0-1 L 22/01/2006 Premier League H 1-0 W 18/09/2005 Premier League A 0-0 D Page 5 of 22 12345678910111213141516171819202122 Date Competition H/A Score Result 15/01/2005 Premier League A 1-0 W 20/09/2004 Premier League H 2-1 W 24/04/2004 Premier League H 0-1 L 09/11/2003 Premier League A 2-1 W 05/04/2003 Premier League H 4-0 W 02/03/2003 League Cup N 0-2 L 01/12/2002 Premier League A 2-1 W 22/01/2002 Premier League H 0-1 L 04/11/2001 Premier League A 1-3 L 12/08/2001 Charity / Community Shield N 1-2 L Page 6 of 22 12345678910111213141516171819202122 Date Competition H/A Score Result 31/03/2001 Premier League A 0-2 L 17/12/2000 Premier League H 0-1 L 04/03/2000 Premier League H 1-1 D 11/09/1999 Premier League A 3-2 W 05/05/1999 Premier League A 2-2 D 24/01/1999 FA Cup H 2-1 W 24/09/1998 Premier League H 2-0 W 10/04/1998 Premier League H 1-1 D 06/12/1997 Premier League A 3-1 W 19/04/1997 Premier League A 3-1 W Page 7 of 22 12345678910111213141516171819202122 Date Competition H/A Score Result 12/10/1996 Premier League H 1-0 W 11/05/1996 FA Cup N 1-0 W 17/12/1995 Premier League A 0-2 L 01/10/1995 Premier League H 2-2 D 19/03/1995 Premier League A 0-2 L 17/09/1994 Premier League H 2-0 W 30/03/1994 Premier League H 1-0 W 04/01/1994 Premier League A 3-3 D 06/03/1993 Premier League A 2-1 W 18/10/1992 Premier League H 2-2 D Page 8 of 22 12345678910111213141516171819202122 Date Competition H/A Score Result 26/04/1992 League A 0-2 L 06/10/1991 League H 0-0 D 03/02/1991 League H 1-1 D 31/10/1990 League Cup H 3-1 W 16/09/1990 League A 0-4 L 18/08/1990 Charity / Community Shield N 1-1 D 18/03/1990 League H 1-2 L 23/12/1989 League A 0-0 D 01/01/1989 League H 3-1 W 03/09/1988 League A 0-1 L Page 9 of 22 12345678910111213141516171819202122 Date Competition H/A Score Result 04/04/1988 League A 3-3 D 15/11/1987 League H 1-1 D 20/04/1987 League H 1-0 W 26/12/1986 League A 1-0 W 09/02/1986 League A 1-1 D 26/11/1985 League Cup A 1-2 L 19/10/1985 League H 1-1 D 17/04/1985 FA Cup N 2-1 W 13/04/1985 FA Cup N 2-2 D 31/03/1985 League A 1-0 W Page 10 of 22 12345678910111213141516171819202122 Date Competition H/A Score Result 22/09/1984 League H 1-1 D 02/01/1984 League A 1-1 D 24/09/1983 League H 1-0 W 20/08/1983 Charity / Community Shield N 2-0 W 26/03/1983 League Cup N 1-2 L 26/02/1983 League H 1-1 D 16/10/1982 League A 0-0 D 07/04/1982 League H 0-1 L 24/10/1981 League A 2-1 W 14/04/1981 League A 1-0 W Page 11 of 22 12345678910111213141516171819202122 Date Competition H/A Score Result 26/12/1980 League H 0-0 D 05/04/1980 League H 2-1 W 26/12/1979 League A 0-2 L 14/04/1979 League A 0-2 L 04/04/1979 FA Cup N 1-0 W 31/03/1979 FA Cup N 2-2 D 26/12/1978 League H 0-3 L 25/02/1978 League A 1-3 L 01/10/1977 League H 2-0 W 13/08/1977 Charity / Community Shield N 0-0 D Page 12 of 22 12345678910111213141516171819202122 Date Competition H/A Score Result 21/05/1977 FA Cup N 2-1 W 03/05/1977 League A 0-1 L 16/02/1977 League H 0-0 D 18/02/1976 League H 0-0 D 08/11/1975 League A 1-3 L 22/12/1973 League A 0-2 L 29/09/1973 League H 0-0 D 11/11/1972 League H 2-0 W 15/08/1972 League A 0-2 L 03/04/1972 League H 0-3 L Page 13 of 22 12345678910111213141516171819202122 Date Competition H/A Score Result 25/09/1971 League A 2-2 D 19/04/1971 League H 0-2 L 05/09/1970 League A 1-1 D 13/12/1969 League A 4-1 W 13/09/1969 League H 1-0 W 14/12/1968 League H 1-0 W 12/10/1968 League A 0-2 L 06/04/1968 League H 1-2 L 11/11/1967 League A 2-0 W 25/03/1967 League A 0-0 D Page 14 of 22 12345678910111213141516171819202122 Date Competition H/A Score Result 10/12/1966 League H 2-2 D 01/01/1966 League A 1-2 L 09/10/1965 League H 2-0 W 14/08/1965 Charity / Community Shield H 2-2 D 24/04/1965 League H 3-0 W 31/10/1964 League A 2-0 W 04/04/1964 League A 0-3 L 23/11/1963 League H 0-1 L 13/04/1963 League A 0-1 L 10/11/1962 League H 3-3 D Page 15 of 22 12345678910111213141516171819202122 Date Competition H/A Score Result 30/01/1960 FA Cup A 3-1 W 19/12/1953 League H 5-1 W 22/08/1953 League A 4-4 D 20/04/1953 League H 3-1 W 13/12/1952 League A 2-1 W 12/04/1952 League H 4-0 W 24/11/1951 League A 0-0 D 30/08/1950 League H 1-0 W 23/08/1950 League A 1-2 L 15/03/1950 League H 0-0 D Page 16 of 22 12345678910111213141516171819202122 Date Competition H/A Score Result 07/09/1949 League A 1-1 D 27/12/1948 League A 2-0 W 25/12/1948 League H 0-0 D 24/01/1948 FA Cup A 3-0 W 03/09/1947 League A 2-2 D 27/08/1947 League H 2-0 W 03/05/1947 League A 0-1 L 11/09/1946 League H 5-0 W 06/05/1939 League H 2-0 W 07/09/1938 League A 0-1 L Page 17 of 22 12345678910111213141516171819202122 Date Competition H/A Score Result 27/03/1937 League A 0-2 L 21/11/1936 League H 2-5 L 06/04/1931 League H 4-1 W 03/04/1931 League A 1-1 D 25/01/1930 League A 0-1 L 21/09/1929 League H 1-2 L 13/02/1929 League A 3-2 W 15/09/1928 League H 2-2 D 05/05/1928 League H 6-1 W 24/12/1927 League A 0-2 L Page 18 of 22 12345678910111213141516171819202122 Date Competition H/A Score Result 15/01/1927 League H 0-1 L 28/08/1926 League A 2-4 L 10/03/1926 League H 3-3 D 19/09/1925 League A 0-5 L 24/12/1921 League H 0-0 D 17/12/1921 League A 1-2 L 09/02/1921 League A 0-2 L 05/02/1921 League H 1-1 D 12/01/1921 FA Cup H 1-2 L 08/01/1921 FA Cup A 1-1 D Page 19 of 22 12345678910111213141516171819202122 Date Competition H/A Score Result 01/01/1920 League A 0-0 D 26/12/1919 League H 0-0 D 02/04/1915 League H 2-0 W 26/12/1914 League A 1-1 D 15/04/1914 League A 2-1 W 01/11/1913 League H 3-0 W 29/03/1913 League A 2-0 W 23/11/1912 League H 3-1 W 23/03/1912 League H 1-1 D 18/11/1911 League A 2-3 L Page 20 of 22 12345678910111213141516171819202122 Date Competition H/A Score Result 01/04/1911 League H 2-0 W 26/11/1910 League A 2-3 L 19/02/1910 League H 3-4 L 09/10/1909 League A 2-3 L 30/01/1909 League A 1-3 L 26/09/1908 League H 3-2 W 25/03/1908 League A 4-7 L 07/09/1907 League H 4-0 W 01/04/1907 League A 1-0 W 25/12/1906 League H 0-0 D Page 21 of 22 12345678910111213141516171819202122 Date Competition H/A Score Result 22/04/1905 League A 0-4 L 24/12/1904 League H 3-1 W 07/02/1903 FA Cup H 2-1 W 16/02/1898 FA Cup A 1-2 L 12/02/1898 FA Cup H 0-0 D 02/11/1895 League H 5-2 W 12/10/1895 League A 1-7 L 28/04/1894 Test match N 0-2 L Page 22 of 22 12345678910111213141516171819202122 Source: Wikipedia and API-Football

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