Leny Yoro: European titan joins PSG in bid to test Man United’s resolve over highly-rated defender



The red card against Atlético Madrid should not fool you: Leny Yoro has made a pretty decent start to the season.

Whenever he has played, he has impressed, with his calm yet aggressive presence on the ball standing out.

The highlight came in the Nations League, where he delivered a masterclass against Belgium after a surprise call-up from new France head coach Zinedine Zidane. Keeping the mighty Romelu Lukaku at bay reminded everyone why he is so highly rated.

And the 20-year-old’s resurgence has not gone unnoticed. AC Milan have been linked with a move for him, while Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain have also been mentioned among those eyeing him.

Arsenal, Paris Saint-Germain and AC Milan join the race for Leny Yoro

Meanwhile, TEAMtalk reports that another European heavyweight has entered the fray for Yoro. They write:

“PSG are not alone in keeping a close eye on the situation, with TEAMtalk understanding that Bayern Munich are also monitoring developments.

“The German giants’ interest adds another dimension to the situation.”

Manchester United cannot afford to let Yoro go, not now

Yoro seems to be finding his feet in a Man United shirt at last. Now more than ever, United are slowly starting to see the best of the defender they paid around £52 million for.

It will be interesting to see whether they opt to cash in on him, because as good as he is becoming, every top European club will want him.

Indeed, Real Madrid, whom Ineos stunned in the race for his services, are also likely to return before long.

If they are wise, the Manchester Reds will rebuff any interest in Yoro, tie him to a new deal, and build their central defence around him.

Handled well, there is no doubt that Yoro and Ayden Heaven could one day form a partnership as formidable as Rio Ferdinand and Nemanja Vidić.

Featured image by Alex Livesey via Getty Images

The Peoples Person Reliability Assessment

Overall credibility: 5/10

Why?

✅ Follows reports linking Yoro with an exit

⚠️ Links remain premature with zero concrete moves

TPP view

We believe these gossip columns are cashing in on the current Yoro hype to push a transfer agenda.

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