Home » Nico Schlotterbeck: Tempting release clause emerges for Man United target, but there’s a twist

Nico Schlotterbeck: Tempting release clause emerges for Man United target, but there’s a twist

by Daniel Onguko
written by Daniel Onguko
Picture of Nico Schlotterbeck

If there is one area of this Manchester United side that is desperately in need of reinforcements at the moment, it is the defence.

The Red Devils’ defending has been dreadful. United’s experienced centre-backs are letting Michael Carrick down by committing error after error, which only strengthens the case for higher-quality defensive signings.

Planned defensive overhaul

Fortunately, reports suggest that in 2027 the Red Devils will go all out to strengthen their backline.

A mini defensive overhaul is expected as INEOS look to build a rock-solid unit.

Suggestions are already circulating about which defenders United might target in their search for quality at the back, and today Fussball has named one top target on INEOS’ radar: Nico Schlotterbeck.

Schlotterbeck, Man United links and the release clause

According to the German outlet, “Liverpool and Manchester United are closely monitoring the Dortmund player’s situation.”

The report already gives a clear indication of the price tag, noting that Schlotterbeck “has a release clause of 50 to 60 million euros, which is said to apply exclusively to selected top European clubs.”

However, it adds: “It is not yet known which clubs specifically could benefit from this regulation.”

The Manchester Reds will be hoping they are among the few clubs able to trigger that clause. If they are not, Fussball reports that “Borussia Dortmund reportedly values their defensive leader at more than €70 million.”

Signing Schlotterbeck as part of the defensive rebuild would represent a massive coup.

The German defender combines the passing range and progressive control of a deep-lying playmaker with the aggressive, high-intensity defending of a modern centre-back. This blend could transform the Red Devils’ backline.

Beyond that, Schlotterbeck can also operate as a left-back, making him a valuable option in that position as well. Signing him would therefore bolster two positions that are in urgent need of quality options.

The Peoples Person Reliability Assessment

Overall credibility: 8/10

Why?

✅ Talk of a release clause has been backed up by reputable sources

✅ Fits Man United’s transfer profile

TPP view

If Schlotterbeck is open to the move, United could press ahead as they are one of the few clubs capable of triggering his release clause.

Featured image Alex Grimm via Getty Images

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Dan is a writer with The Peoples Person, an avid Manchester United fan whose passion for the Red Devils evolved into writing about them. He was introduced to United back in 2008, and his love for the club has continued to grow ever since. Like every other United fan, he believes the club will soon return to its rightful place and strives to reflect that belief in his writing. While he has also written about other Premier League sides, including Arsenal for Just Arsenal and The Arsenal Analysis Blogspot, Dan lives and breathes Manchester United.

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