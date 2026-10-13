INEOS oversaw a botched midfield rebuild at Manchester United over the summer.

After missing out on Elliot Anderson and Ederson, who failed his medical, United signed Carlos Baleba, Youri Tielemans and Andrey Santos during the summer. According to The Sun, United insiders have admitted that Tielemans and Santos were “a long way down the list”.

United also looked into the cost of signing Alex Scott, but they were told by Bournemouth that the player was not for sale.

Significant shift in stance at Bournemouth

Alex Scott was thought to be willing to move to Old Trafford, but Manchester United did not make a strong push after learning of Bournemouth’s intentions.

However, a few weeks after the close of the summer window, Bournemouth have changed their stance.

According to the BBC, Bournemouth are open to selling Scott in January under certain conditions.

It is understood that the England midfielder has been pushing to leave the Cherries since rejecting two contract offers at the end of last season. That did not prevent Bournemouth from remaining firm over their decision to not sell him during the summer window.

However, it is claimed that “after a final round of talks with his representatives, senior sources say the Cherries are willing to sanction Scott’s sale if an offer of about £100m arrives in January.”

Furthermore, Bournemouth’s position in the Premier League table will also play an influential role. “If they are struggling towards the bottom of the league then the club may decide they need Scott to help secure survival,” the report adds.

Why Manchester United could rejoin Alex Scott race

Chelsea and Liverpool are believed to retain an interest, with Manchester United having moved on to other targets during the summer.

However, given the significant shift in stance at Bournemouth and Tielemans and Santos’s underwhelming starts to life at Old Trafford, United should reignite their interest in the technically gifted 23-year-old midfielder.

Recently, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano suggested that United would consider signings in January if their form remains poor and the right players become available. Now that Scott is effectively available, the ball is in Jason Wilcox’s court.

Featured image Michael Steele via Getty Images