Manchester United are reportedly interested in Bayern Munich midfielder Aleksandar Pavlovic.

A product of Bayern’s academy, Pavlovic has firmly established himself as a first-team regular under Vincent Kompany, impressing with his defensive acumen and ability to dictate the tempo from deep.

Pavlovic’s development and recent performances have reportedly not gone unnoticed, putting him on the radar of Europe’s biggest clubs.

Manchester United in race to sign Aleksandar Pavlovic

According to Fussball News, Manchester United, Manchester City, Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain are all taking a close look at Aleksandar Pavlovic.

While the likes of United are “seriously considering” signing the 22-year-old German midfielder, City have reportedly already stepped up their interest in him by initiating exploratory talks.

It is understood they would allegedly be willing to spend close to €100 million to land the youngster.

However, there are no formal talks between the clubs, as it is understood that Bayern Munich have no desire to entertain any approach for their promising midfielder.

The Bundesliga giants’ stance is strengthened by Pavlovic’s contract, which runs until 2029.

Manchester United messed up midfield rebuild

Given United signed three midfielders over the summer, one might question their alleged interest in Pavlovic.

However, earlier today, The Sun reported that United power brokers “privately accept that they fell short in the transfer window” and club insiders have admitted Youri Tielemans and Andrey Santos were “a long way down the list”.

United’s preferred options for their much-talked-about midfield rebuild were Elliot Anderson and Mateus Fernandes, and the club only moved for Santos and Tielemans after missing out on their main targets.

Both midfielders are yet to impress at Old Trafford and if things do not change, INEOS could be forced to look for another midfielder next year.

The Peoples Person Reliability Assessment

Overall credibility: 2/10

Why?

⚠️ INEOS unlikely to focus on another midfield addition at this moment

⚠️ Source not reliable when it comes to United news

TPP view

We believe United will seriously look at their backline and attack before midfield next year.

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