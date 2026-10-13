Manchester United’s pursuit of Fulham midfielder Josh King appears to have hit a roadblock. The Red Devils are gearing up for an eventful winter transfer window after an underwhelming summer.

The Premier League giants invested heavily in the midfield, but ran out of resources to upgrade other areas of the pitch. Following a poor start to the season, which has left them 13th in the league table with just one win in six games, a new defender and a new striker could be on INEOS’ agenda ahead of January.

However, United could also be tempted to lay down succession plans for Bruno Fernandes, who has not been in his element of late. The Portuguese scored a hat-trick against Ipswich Town in a 5-2 victory in August, which remains the Red Devils’ only league win.

Fernandes also scored in the 4-0 win over Sabah in the Champions League at the beginning of last month, but he has not registered a goal contribution in the last four games in all competitions. The 32-year-old’s contract expires next summer and his future also remains unclear.

Recent reports suggest that the Red Devils have already identified a Premier League-proven replacement for Fernandes in King.

King has caught United’s attention this season

King rose through the ranks at Craven Cottage and broke into the senior side in 2024. The teenager was exceptional last season, catching the eye with his performances and finishing with two goals and two assists.

This season, the Englishman has registered two goals and one assist in seven games for Fulham, standing out despite the club’s struggles.

Josh King Stats: 2026/27 Season

Competition Appearances Starts Goals Assists Yellow cards Red cards Minutes played Premier League 6 6 2 - 2 - 503' EFL Cup 1 0 - 1 - - 21' Total 7 6 2 1 2 - 524'

King’s efforts have already earned him admirers at Old Trafford, and a previous report relayed by The Peoples Person suggests that United are considering a move for him in January. It has also been mentioned that a transfer could cost £50 million and an update on the situation has now emerged.

Fulham will not consider January exit

According to TEAMtalk, Fulham will not consider King’s departure in January. The report states: “Fulham have made clear they have no intention of parting company with Josh King during the January transfer window, as sources close to the club acknowledge the scale of interest surrounding the 19-year-old midfielder, TEAMtalk can reveal.”

The Cottagers are aware of the rising interest in their prized asset ahead of the winter transfer window. However, with the player under contract until 2029, the London club remain determined to hold on to him.

Nevertheless, the situation could change if Fulham, who are currently at the bottom of the league table, fail to improve their form. The report continues: “Sources have stressed that the club’s position could become increasingly difficult to maintain if results do not improve.”

That could provide an opportunity for United to take advantage in the January transfer window, with the report concluding: “Should they remain locked in a relegation battle by the time the January window opens, resisting approaches for key players, especially from the likes of Man Utd, will prove far more challenging.”

The report also reiterates that Fulham will demand more than £50 million to let King leave in 2027.

Final Thoughts

King matches the profile of young, exciting footballers targeted by United in recent times, and he could be a fine long-term successor to Fernandes. INEOS, therefore, are likely to keep a close watch on how his situation unfolds at Fulham in the coming months.

The Peoples Person Reliability Assessment

Overall credibility: 5/10

Why?

✅ King is a key member of Fulham’s starting XI.

⚠️ King could be tempted to leave in January if Fulham’s form does not improve.

TPP view

We believe that Fulham are likely to resist a January sale, but it is too soon to speculate whether they will be able to keep hold of King.

Featured image by Julian Finney via Getty Images