

Statman Dave reports that Manchester United have taken 50 shots in their last three matches, yet scored just twice.

These numbers clearly demonstrate how much better off the Red Devils would be with a clinical striker.

Benjamin Šeško, the player expected to supply the goals, is currently out injured and could remain sidelined for some time if he opts for surgery to resolve the issue once and for all.

With Šeško unavailable and the team clearly lacking an out-and-out striker, Ineos cannot overlook the need for an alternative.

United must therefore sign a striker in the winter window to give the side the cutting edge it needs up front.

12-goal striker eyed

According to a TeamTalk report, the Red Devils appear to have identified the ideal Šeško alternative in Dinamo Zagreb striker Dion Beljo.

The outlet claims: “We understand that Man Utd, Tottenham and Everton have all checked on Beljo recently and are continuing to assess his progress, with January emerging as a potential opening for the Premier League trio to consider their options.”

Beljo has scored 12 goals in 14 games, 10 of them in just seven, so it is easy to see why United are considering a move to bring him to Old Trafford.

With a host of Premier League sides chasing the striker and his red-hot form, he will not come cheap.

Ineos should therefore be prepared to spend significantly on someone who can convert the plentiful chances this team creates.

Not just the attack, the defence also needs urgent reinforcements

Yet even with a clinical number nine, the Red Devils will struggle to compete until they address their defensive issues. They are conceding far too many goals, with just one clean sheet in nine games this season.

Beyond Beljo, therefore, the 20-time English champions should also pursue a defensive signing in the winter if possible.

The Peoples Person Reliability Assessment

Overall credibility: 6/10

Why?

✅ Statistics suggest he is the type of striker Manchester United need

⚠️ No reputable source has backed these claims

TPP View

We believe Beljo’s numbers make him a player United should be looking at, with the club keen on a top goalscoring striker.

Featured image by Christian Bruna via Getty Images