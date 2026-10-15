Jadon Sancho: Shock Spanish side emerge as potential suitors for Man United flop

Former Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho is still searching for a new club as the Halloween decorations start to appear.

Man United career

The Englishman signed for United in the summer of 2021 for a huge fee of £73 million after impressing in Germany at Borussia Dortmund.

His time at United would sour, however, as he only managed 83 matches for United in five seasons, scoring a meagre 12 goals during that period.

In fact, he spent most of his time away from the club, with loan spells at Borussia Dortmund, Chelsea and Aston Villa.

He finally left the club last summer as a free agent but was unable to find a club during that period.

Sancho had been training recently with FK Krasnodar in Russia, but they seemingly turned down the chance to sign the winger in a surprising twist.

There have also been some rumours that Sancho remains on the radar of certain Premier League clubs.

Getafe interest

Portuguese outlet Record have now reported that perhaps another team will finally make the call to sign Sancho in the near future.

The article explains, “Getafe dreams of adding another big-name player to their squad. Having already secured the signing of Carvajal—a full-back who made a name for himself at Real Madrid—the side currently sitting 14th in La Liga has set its sights on Jadon Sancho, who has been without a club since leaving Manchester United in early July.”

The report adds that, “José Bordalás, the Spanish club’s manager, is a great admirer of the English winger’s attributes, but he is well aware that pulling off such a move would be extremely difficult.”

The principal reason behind this is the former United winger “is seeking an annual salary of €4 million—a figure that Getafe cannot afford.”

If Sancho is to secure a move to Spain, he will likely have to lower his ambitious wage demands.

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