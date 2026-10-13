Former Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba has declared his support for Michael Carrick as pressure mounts amid the club’s poor run of performances and results.

Under pressure

Carrick is coming under increased scrutiny, with Saturday’s 1-1 draw with Tottenham Hotspur the latest episode of United’s tough start to the Premier League season.

Dominic Solanke scored in stoppage time to cancel out Bryan Mbeumo’s opener. Yet again, United were unable to get the better of 10 men, with Rodrigo Bentancur having been sent off for headbutting Luke Shaw.

A report covered by The Peoples Person relayed that United chiefs are still backing Carrick and have no immediate plans to replace him. There have even been suggestions that the power brokers at Old Trafford are aware they did not do enough in the transfer market to give the team a realistic chance of being competitive.

Previous experiences have demonstrated, however, that unless circumstances improve, a United manager’s position is never secure.

Speaking to reporters ahead of Tuesday’s Champions League meeting with Atletico Madrid, Carrick stressed that he is not feeling under pressure and still believes in his players.

Pogba attended the Singapore Grand Prix on Sunday and was asked about Carrick.

Pogba’s verdict

The Frenchman told Sky Sports, “It’s just the start of the season, there’s nothing much to say, it’s just the start of the season and the season is very long.”

“He showed last season when he came, everybody said he was the manager that will change everything.”

“Now that the results don’t come they say maybe he’s too young.”

He added, “One day or the other it can change a lot, they just have to give them time and it will be fine.”

Pogba is still searching for a new club after parting ways with AS Monaco in the summer. He endured an injury-hit spell that limited him to just six appearances for the side.

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