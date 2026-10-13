Home » Paul Pogba delivers honest Michael Carrick verdict as pressure builds at Man United

Paul Pogba delivers honest Michael Carrick verdict as pressure builds at Man United

by Derick Kinoti
written by Derick Kinoti
Picture of Michael Carrick

Former Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba has declared his support for Michael Carrick as pressure mounts amid the club’s poor run of performances and results.

Under pressure

Carrick is coming under increased scrutiny, with Saturday’s 1-1 draw with Tottenham Hotspur the latest episode of United’s tough start to the Premier League season.

Dominic Solanke scored in stoppage time to cancel out Bryan Mbeumo’s opener. Yet again, United were unable to get the better of 10 men, with Rodrigo Bentancur having been sent off for headbutting Luke Shaw.

A report covered by The Peoples Person relayed that United chiefs are still backing Carrick and have no immediate plans to replace him. There have even been suggestions that the power brokers at Old Trafford are aware they did not do enough in the transfer market to give the team a realistic chance of being competitive.

Previous experiences have demonstrated, however, that unless circumstances improve, a United manager’s position is never secure.

Speaking to reporters ahead of Tuesday’s Champions League meeting with Atletico Madrid, Carrick stressed that he is not feeling under pressure and still believes in his players.

Pogba attended the Singapore Grand Prix on Sunday and was asked about Carrick.

Pogba’s verdict

The Frenchman told Sky Sports, “It’s just the start of the season, there’s nothing much to say, it’s just the start of the season and the season is very long.”

“He showed last season when he came, everybody said he was the manager that will change everything.”

“Now that the results don’t come they say maybe he’s too young.”

He added, “One day or the other it can change a lot, they just have to give them time and it will be fine.”

Pogba is still searching for a new club after parting ways with AS Monaco in the summer. He endured an injury-hit spell that limited him to just six appearances for the side.

Featured image Carl Recine via Getty Images

online polls

Latest Top Stories...

“At United, none”: Former title-winning Man United keeper...

Former Man United duo of Jesse Lingard and...

Paul Pogba: Former Man United star breaks silence...

“Can’t stand him”: Dion Dublin rages at “cowardly...

Scott McTominay: Shock European giant sounding out move...

Sir David Beckham in talks with Netflix to...

Derick Kinoti is a football writer at The Peoples Person who has covered Manchester United and the Premier League extensively for years. His work blends sharp analysis, tactical insight, and engaging storytelling that resonates with fans around the world. Derick has gained valuable experience in football journalism, developing strong expertise in SEO writing, digital content creation, and social media engagement. A tech enthusiast with a Computer Science degree from the University of Nairobi, he ultimately swapped code for football commentary, bringing an analytical, detail-oriented approach to his writing. Derick is convinced Wayne Rooney is the true GOAT and won’t hear otherwise!

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.