Manchester United are reportedly unhappy with their former player Nicky Butt after his recent revelation of a private chat between himself and head coach Michael Carrick.

Butt airs Carrick conversation details

Pressure is mounting on Carrick as United endure a tough start to the 2026/27 Premier League season.

United suffered another difficult result last weekend when they were held to a 1-1 draw by Tottenham Hotspur at Old Trafford. This came after Dominic Solanke scored in stoppage time to cancel out Bryan Mbeumo’s opener.

Carrick and his players have managed only six points from their opening six games this term, leaving them in 12th place in the Premier League table.

It is believed that Carrick still retains the backing of the United board despite links to the likes of Antonio Conte and Eddie Howe.

Speaking on The Good, The Bad & The Football podcast with Paul Scholes, Butt claimed that just before Carrick took the United job, he had informed him that he had little to no interest in returning to the dugout.

Butt said, “I was with Michael before he got the Man United job and spoke to him about management.”

“He went, ‘No it’s not for me, it’s too much. My head’s all over the show. I’d only do it for the big job. The big job is Man United.'”

"I was with Michael Carrick before he got the Man United job and I was speaking to him about management and he went…" "’Not for me, it’s too much, my head’s all over the shop. I’ll only do it for the big job, and that’s Man United.’" Is Michael Carrick already looking for a way out?! 🤔 — The Good, The Bad & The Football (@goodbadftblpod) October 13, 2026

Now, the Daily Mail reveals that United have taken a dim view of Butt’s revelation.

United’s stance

According to the newspaper, “Manchester United are unhappy with Nicky Butt again after he revealed details of a private conversation in which Michael Carrick is claimed to have said he was not interested in football management.”

“Sources at the club are bemused by Butt’s comments and wonder why the former Treble winner, who has not been shy in criticising his former team, did not disclose the same information last season – when United were the best side in the Premier League after Carrick returned to Old Trafford in January, leading his old club back to the Champions League.”

Nathan Salt and Chris Wheeler report that United feel Butt’s remarks were “sensationalised”, especially since Carrick and he are not close, were never teammates, and have not spent a lot of time together.

United were far from pleased with Butt and Scholes after the pair unfairly criticised Benjamin Sesko and Lisandro Martinez.

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