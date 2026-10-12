Former Man United duo of Jesse Lingard and Memphis Depay set for intriguing new chapter under Clarence Seedorf

Former Manchester United stars Jesse Lingard and Memphis Depay are set to join forces with legendary midfielder Clarence Seedorf at Corinthians.

Seedorf returns

Seedorf has returned to management as the new head coach of Brazilian side Corinthians.

It is Seedorf’s first coaching role since 2019, when he was in charge of the Cameroon national team. The Dutchman has put pen to paper on a contract until the end of 2027.

He joins Corinthians while they are 16th in the Brazilian top flight, one place above the relegation zone with eight games left to play.

Seedorf takes over from former Brazil interim national coach Fernando Diniz, who was dismissed last week after Corinthians lost seven games in a row.

In addition to Cameroon, Seedorf has previously managed AC Milan, Shenzhen FC, and Deportivo La Coruña.

Seedorf said [as quoted by GOAL], “Accepting this challenge is an honour, but also a great responsibility. I am here to give my all and build a team that fights for every ball, every minute, every victory.”

He lands the role days after visiting United’s Carrington training complex for a candid chat with Kobbie Mainoo.

Mainoo has drawn comparisons with Seedorf due to their similar playing style. The pair talked about Mainoo’s dreams and ambitions. The United ace also opened up on the difficulties he faced during Ruben Amorim’s spell in the dugout.

Seedorf to manage ex-United stars

Seedorf will work with two former United players at Corinthians: Depay and Lingard.

Depay joined Corinthians in September 2024, having left Atlético Madrid as a free agent. He came close to departing the club during the summer amid a bitter dispute; however, he ultimately remained.

Meanwhile, Lingard signed for Corinthians in March this year, having been a free agent since parting ways with Korean side FC Seoul at the end of 2025.

Lingard was on the radar of MLS clubs but opted to move to Brazil.

Featured image by Marcos Brindicci via Getty Images