Manchester United wonderkid Jay McEvoy has set a condition for signing his first professional deal with the club.

International allegiance

A report covered by The Peoples Person last month relayed that Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland were both vying to secure the international allegiance of McEvoy.

The youngster is regarded as one of the most promising talents currently in United’s youth ranks. He has previously drawn comparisons with Spain and Barcelona legend Xavi.

McEvoy has represented both countries at youth level. It was said that the two nations’ football associations were locked in a battle to win over the United starlet and his family, each desperate for him to choose them over the other.

Northern Ireland boss Michael O’Neill was particularly said to be keeping tabs on the situation and any developments. Now, the Daily Mail have provided an update.

According to the newspaper, it appears McEvoy has committed to Northern Ireland.

“Michael O’Neill’s intervention was significant as McEvoy turned out for Northern Ireland’s Under 19s, with the message that his pathway to the first team can be accelerated north of the border.”

The Daily Mail also provides an update on McEvoy’s future.

McEvoy’s United stance

It is understood that United have offered the 17-year-old a professional deal. He has yet to make a decision regarding whether or not he will sign it.

McEvoy and his representatives are eager to be shown a clear pathway into the first team.

As it stands, he will continue playing for the Under-18s, Under-19s and Under-21s, but he wants assurances that opportunities to break into the senior squad will come.

McEvoy has previously trained with the first team. United are next in action on Sunday when they face Leeds United at Elland Road.

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