

Apart from major first-team problems, Manchester United are also sweating over the future of their academy’s finest gem.

JJ Gabriel was expected to be the breakout star this campaign. However, the 16-year-old decided that the lack of minutes on offer earlier this season was sufficient reason to seek termination of his United contract.

It came as quite a shock to INEOS, who tried to reason with the youngster’s family, but to no avail. It seemed the race was mainly between Barcelona and Real Madrid.

However, the Catalans withdrew from the running, while Bayern Munich have refused to entertain the idea of a seven-figure salary package for a player so raw.

JJ Gabriel race

The Carrington product has not attended United training since that fateful day and is now practising on his own in Barcelona.

According to AS, Los Blancos are aware of United’s threat of legal action should the England Under-17 international depart.

This is why Real have kept the Red Devils informed of all developments they have made in their endeavour to sign the Enfield-born starlet.

Interestingly, even the La Liga giants will not pay over the odds for JJ Gabriel, and they have set a firm financial limit.

Real Madrid have set their own financial condition

An appropriate offer has been submitted to the United wonderkid’s camp, and a decision is expected soon. It is clear that the player will not be returning to Old Trafford anytime soon.

“The next step taken from Valdebebas was to speak with Manchester United and learn the details of the player’s contract situation and his relationship with the English club.

“Real Madrid kept United’s management informed at all times of the possibility of signing him and their willingness to negotiate a transfer fee for the young English talent.

“All reports point to his signing, but Real Madrid has set a financial limit, and that is the offer the young player, who came up through the Manchester youth system, is currently considering.”

United right to let JJ Gabriel leave

It will be interesting to see where JJ Gabriel ends up in the end. It would be a huge blow to United’s aspirations, but it is ultimately the right call.

A club of United’s stature cannot be held to ransom by a wonderkid, irrespective of his talent level.

Feature image Alex Livesey via Getty Images