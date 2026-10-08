Manchester United have reportedly made a major decision involving JJ Gabriel, with his exit looking increasingly imminent.

Wants to leave

Last month, Gabriel rocked Manchester United by submitting an official request to leave the club with immediate effect.

It is said that Gabriel and his representatives believe he should currently be playing first-team football. A report covered by The Peoples Person relayed that the player’s camp demanded he be given minutes against Brighton in the FA Cup, Sabah FK in the Champions League, and Bournemouth in the Premier League.

Gabriel no longer feels that United represents the ideal place for his development, which has led to his decision to leave.

He recently turned 16 and is eligible to move to a European club due to his Irish passport. It is believed that the player prefers a move away from the Premier League, having already turned down the opportunity to join Chelsea.

A switch to Real Madrid or Barcelona appears to be the most likely destination for him. Other clubs, such as Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain, are also closely monitoring his situation and its developments.

United remain hopeful of persuading Gabriel to stay, though it is beginning to look like a losing battle.

Now, The Guardian reports that the Red Devils have presented Gabriel with an offer.

Gabriel update

Journalist Sam Cunningham writes, “Manchester United have made JJ Gabriel an official scholarship contract offer, but remain at risk of losing the teenage forward for as little as £350,000.”

“Under Premier League youth rules, Gabriel would have been able to leave for a rival for nothing in January if the club had not offered him a formal scholarship for next season.”

“The Guardian can reveal that the offer has now been lodged with the player.”

Cunningham notes that Gabriel is unlikely to accept the terms Manchester United have offered. Any Premier League club must now negotiate a fee directly with Manchester United for the teenager.

If an agreement cannot be reached, a Professional Football Compensation Committee tribunal will set binding terms for compensation.

Meanwhile, United are next in action on Saturday when they welcome Tottenham Hotspur to Old Trafford.

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