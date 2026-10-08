JJ Gabriel: The bittersweet figure Man United will be due if Barcelona grant wonderkid’s wish

Nearly a month after JJ Gabriel asked to be deregistered and allowed to leave Manchester United, his future remains shrouded in mystery.

INEOS are still trying to persuade him that Old Trafford is the best place for him to develop, fulfil his potential, and become the superstar he has been touted as.

Yet, the young playmaker appears to have had his head turned.

He remains keen to leave and wants a move to Barcelona, with Sport claiming he wants the switch “at all costs”.

Exit route taking shape

Gabriel turned 16 on Monday and is expected to obtain a Cypriot passport through his family.

With FIFA rules allowing minors to make international transfers to EU clubs at that age, he is well placed to leave England for a European side.

As The Times explain:

“It paves the way for Gabriel to join either of the Spanish giants, or indeed any other major European club, with United entitled only to receive ‘FIFA training compensation’ in return.

“This usually works out at a flat fee between £200,000 and £300,000 — way below the figure to which they would be entitled were Gabriel to sign for a Premier League club, under the domestic Elite Player Performance Plan valuation.”

The route out is therefore becoming clearer, and Barcelona and his other suitors, including Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich, now have a good idea of how to prise him away from Manchester.

Gabriel’s ambitious wage demands

Even so, a significant hurdle remains, even if he is available at a fee some clubs would consider worth pouncing on.

Gabriel has made ambitious wage demands, seeking a seven-figure annual salary of at least €1 million.

Bayern Munich are already reluctant to meet those demands, and there is no indication yet that Barcelona or Real Madrid will, so it remains a case of wait and see.

Featured image Alex Livesey via Getty Images

