Home » JJ Gabriel: The bittersweet figure Man United will be due if Barcelona grant wonderkid’s wish

JJ Gabriel: The bittersweet figure Man United will be due if Barcelona grant wonderkid’s wish

by Daniel Onguko
written by Daniel Onguko
Picture of JJ Gabriel

Nearly a month after JJ Gabriel asked to be deregistered and allowed to leave Manchester United, his future remains shrouded in mystery.

INEOS are still trying to persuade him that Old Trafford is the best place for him to develop, fulfil his potential, and become the superstar he has been touted as.

Yet, the young playmaker appears to have had his head turned.

He remains keen to leave and wants a move to Barcelona, with Sport claiming he wants the switch “at all costs”.

Exit route taking shape

Gabriel turned 16 on Monday and is expected to obtain a Cypriot passport through his family.

With FIFA rules allowing minors to make international transfers to EU clubs at that age, he is well placed to leave England for a European side.

As The Times explain:

“It paves the way for Gabriel to join either of the Spanish giants, or indeed any other major European club, with United entitled only to receive ‘FIFA training compensation’ in return.

“This usually works out at a flat fee between £200,000 and £300,000 — way below the figure to which they would be entitled were Gabriel to sign for a Premier League club, under the domestic Elite Player Performance Plan valuation.”

The route out is therefore becoming clearer, and Barcelona and his other suitors, including Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich, now have a good idea of how to prise him away from Manchester.

Gabriel’s ambitious wage demands

Even so, a significant hurdle remains, even if he is available at a fee some clubs would consider worth pouncing on.

Gabriel has made ambitious wage demands, seeking a seven-figure annual salary of at least €1 million.

Bayern Munich are already reluctant to meet those demands, and there is no indication yet that Barcelona or Real Madrid will, so it remains a case of wait and see.

Featured image Alex Livesey via Getty Images

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Dan is a writer with The Peoples Person, an avid Manchester United fan whose passion for the Red Devils evolved into writing about them. He was introduced to United back in 2008, and his love for the club has continued to grow ever since. Like every other United fan, he believes the club will soon return to its rightful place and strives to reflect that belief in his writing. While he has also written about other Premier League sides, including Arsenal for Just Arsenal and The Arsenal Analysis Blogspot, Dan lives and breathes Manchester United.

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