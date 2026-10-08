Home » “The way it came out…”: Ex-Man United ace Phil Bardsley sends stark warning to JJ Gabriel

“The way it came out…”: Ex-Man United ace Phil Bardsley sends stark warning to JJ Gabriel

by Derick Kinoti
written by Derick Kinoti
Picture of JJ Gabriel

Former Manchester United defender Phil Bardsley has issued a warning to JJ Gabriel amidst the youngster’s push for an exit.

Shock request

Gabriel and his exit request rocked United last month when he asked to leave the club with immediate effect.

United rejected Gabriel’s request and are believed to still be hopeful of keeping him. However, the chances of them succeeding are low, with the player said to be determined to continue his development elsewhere.

A report covered by The Peoples Person relayed that Gabriel’s entourage demanded that he get minutes in the Carabao Cup, against Sabah FK in the Champions League, and Bournemouth in the Premier League before beginning talks about signing a scholarship deal.

Having recently turned 16, Gabriel will have his choice of clubs and can move abroad thanks to his Irish passport.

Real Madrid and Barcelona are said to be the frontrunners for Gabriel’s signature. It has been suggested that the teenager turned down the chance to join Premier League rivals Chelsea.

Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain are also thought to have held talks about signing Gabriel.

As the situation continues, Bardsley has warned the youngster that he still has some way to go physically before he can regularly play at the highest level.

Bardsley’s warning

He said on talkSPORT, “From the outside, physically I don’t think he’s ready to be thrown in at the level yet.”

“I think from years gone by, you look at players who have physically developed. You have Rooney, for instance, who was ready to go and play at that age.”

“Look at the boy at the minute, his abilities are obviously there, he’s an outstanding talent and hopefully goes on to be a great player. But I think the timing’s a bit off, the way things are at the club and the way it came out.”

“But I believe it’s been orchestrated by agents, parents, and pushing for these things when you’re at such a delicate age and you’re in a transition into men’s football.”

“I think you need to be patient.”

Meanwhile, Manchester United are next in action on Saturday when they host Tottenham Hotspur at Old Trafford.

Featured image Alex Livesey via Getty Images

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Derick Kinoti is a football writer at The Peoples Person who has covered Manchester United and the Premier League extensively for years. His work blends sharp analysis, tactical insight, and engaging storytelling that resonates with fans around the world. Derick has gained valuable experience in football journalism, developing strong expertise in SEO writing, digital content creation, and social media engagement. A tech enthusiast with a Computer Science degree from the University of Nairobi, he ultimately swapped code for football commentary, bringing an analytical, detail-oriented approach to his writing. Derick is convinced Wayne Rooney is the true GOAT and won’t hear otherwise!

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