Home » JJ Gabriel: Euro giant’s latest move will leave Barcelona sweating in race for Man United wonderkid

JJ Gabriel: Euro giant’s latest move will leave Barcelona sweating in race for Man United wonderkid

by Daniel Onguko
written by Daniel Onguko
Picture of JJ Gabriel

JJ Gabriel’s next destination remains a mystery nearly a month after he asked Manchester United to deregister him and allow him to leave.

Ineos have done their best to change his mind, but so far they have not succeeded.

Gabriel is still determined to go, and this week a clearer picture of how he will do so has started to emerge.

On Tuesday, the young footballer turned 16 and is now expected to secure a Cypriot passport, giving him European Union citizenship. That would free him to move abroad, with United due compensation under FIFA rules.

Meeting Gabriel’s wage demands is key to winning the race

However, any club interested must be prepared to pay not just the compensation to United, but also to meet the teenager’s wage demands.

Reports suggest he wants a salary of at least €1 million a year, which is roughly £16,000 to £20,000 a week.

Bayern Munich have already shown reservations about matching those figures.

Real Madrid, by contrast, appear ready to meet the financial demands that would take Gabriel to the Bernabéu.

As Bernabéu Digital put it: “Real Madrid, for its part, seems prepared to offer what both the player and Manchester United are asking, as he is considered a player of the future and could be ready to join the first team very soon.”

Barcelona will have to respond

Real Madrid’s stance is sure to rattle the race for his signature.

However, of all the young attacker’s suitors, Barcelona will be sweating the most.

Their fierce rivals look poised to beat them to the punch, even though the Catalan club have long been billed as Gabriel’s favourite destination.

Barcelona must act now or risk being left stunned.

The Peoples Person Reliability Assessment

Overall credibility: 5/10

Why?

✅ JJ Gabriel’s personal terms are a massive factor in winning the race for his signature

⚠️ No other key sources have corroborated this Real Madrid development

TPP View

We believe this outlet is simply cashing in on the speculation over Gabriel’s future to push a Real Madrid narrative.

Featured image Alex Livesey via Getty Images

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Dan is a writer with The Peoples Person, an avid Manchester United fan whose passion for the Red Devils evolved into writing about them. He was introduced to United back in 2008, and his love for the club has continued to grow ever since. Like every other United fan, he believes the club will soon return to its rightful place and strives to reflect that belief in his writing. While he has also written about other Premier League sides, including Arsenal for Just Arsenal and The Arsenal Analysis Blogspot, Dan lives and breathes Manchester United.

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