Manchester United face Leeds United on Sunday with Michael Carrick still waiting for clarity on several players, most notably Kobbie Mainoo, before settling on his starting XI.

Luke Shaw is expected to remain unavailable and Patrick Dorgu is also highly unlikely to feature.

Fitness questions shape Carrick’s Leeds selection

Mainoo’s availability could have a significant bearing on the midfield. If fit, he’s likely to replace Andrey Santos despite the Brazilian playing well against Atletico Madrid on Tuesday.

Benjamin Sesko’s absence should mean Bryan Mbeumo continues through the middle, while Manuel Ugarte remains among United’s longer-term absentees.

There are more encouraging signs concerning Matthijs de Ligt. The defender was on the bench against Atletico and is now in line for a return.

Noussair Mazraoui could also be available. His return would give Carrick another possible solution at left-back.

Goalkeeper and Defence

Senne Lammens is the clear prediction in goal, with the uncertainty instead concentrated on the four positions directly ahead of him.

Diogo Dalot could switch to left-back in the absence of Shaw and Dorgu. That would allow Leny Yoro to move across to right-back, having been used centrally against Atletico Madrid on Tuesday.

Harry Maguire is predicted to return to the starting side alongside Lisandro Martinez. It remains unclear whether Maguire’s omission against Atleti was tactical or connected to a minor fitness issue, but his appearance from the bench suggests he should be in contention on Sunday.

De Ligt is the wildcard. Carrick could spring a surprise by starting him, but another place on the bench followed by possible second-half minutes looks the more realistic route back.

Midfield

Tielemans and Baleba are the likely midfield pairing if Mainoo is unavailable. That would be harsh on Santos after his encouraging performance on Tuesday, but Tielemans is expected to regain his usual central role.

A fit Mainoo would complicate matters considerably. In that scenario, Carrick could pair him with Baleba, leaving both Tielemans and Santos outside the starting XI.

Attack

Amad is expected to return on the right, with Bruno Fernandes moving back into the number 10 position. That should restore two familiar creative options behind the centre-forward.

Mbeumo is predicted to lead the line again after performing well in Sesko’s absence. Joshua Zirkzee is likely to remain among the substitutes rather than displacing him.

Matheus Cunha could replace Marcus Rashford on the left following the latter’s disappointing performance against Atletico. Cunha’s return would complete an attacking line of Amad, Fernandes and the Brazilian behind Mbeumo.

Mason Mount also looked lively during his minutes on Tuesday, but a start against Leeds appears unlikely. He should nevertheless provide Carrick with another option from the bench.

Final Thoughts

Confirmation on Mainoo, Shaw, and Mazraoui’s fitness will have big effect.

Maguire, Amad and Cunha could return to the starting XI.

Mainoo’s fitness will determine the midfield pairing.

De Ligt is more likely to feature from the bench.

Featured image by Michael Regan via Getty Images