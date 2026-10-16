Manchester United travel to Elland Road to take on Leeds United on Sunday.

The Red Devils have only won two matches this season and have not secured a victory in over a month since they beat Sabah in the Champions League.

Therefore, the club and manager Michael Carrick are desperate for a victory against their fierce rivals.

United have played Leeds 115 times, winning 50, drawing 38 and losing 27 of the matches.

Here are three storylines to get the juices flowing.

Recent record

In spite of not beating Leeds in either match last season, the Red Devils have a strong recent record against their Yorkshire rivals.

United did lose 1-2 at Old Trafford earlier this year and famously drew 1-1 at Elland Road in what would turn out to be Ruben Amorim’s last match as manager.

They have won five, drawn three, and lost just two times in their last ten matches versus The Whites.

Poor start to season

After last weekend’s lethargic 1-1 draw with Tottenham Hotspur, United’s six points from six matches represents the worst start to a Premier League season for the club in 40 years.

United will hope to get three points on the board so talk of breaking records for the wrong reason will soon start to disappear from the media narrative.

Bruno Fernandes hope

Fernandes is by no means in his best form at the moment, but the Portuguese star is still United’s most dangerous outlet.

He hit the crossbar and missed a one-on-one opportunity versus Atletico Madrid on Tuesday night, in spite of having a relatively off night.

The Portugal international has tortured Leeds over the years, scoring six goals in seven matches against them.

This included a hat-trick in 2021 at Old Trafford in a 5-1 romp.

The attacking midfielder has also provided three assists, meaning he has an outstanding nine goal contributions against them in seven matches.

Man United record vs Leeds Date Competition H/A Opponent Score Result 06/09/1992 Premier League H Leeds United 2-0 W 08/02/1993 Premier League A Leeds United 0-0 D 01/01/1994 Premier League H Leeds United 0-0 D 27/04/1994 Premier League A Leeds United 2-0 W 11/09/1994 Premier League A Leeds United 1-2 L 02/04/1995 Premier League H Leeds United 0-0 D 24/12/1995 Premier League A Leeds United 1-3 L 17/04/1996 Premier League H Leeds United 1-0 W 07/09/1996 Premier League A Leeds United 4-0 W 28/12/1996 Premier League H Leeds United 1-0 W 27/09/1997 Premier League A Leeds United 0-1 L 04/05/1998 Premier League H Leeds United 3-0 W 29/11/1998 Premier League H Leeds United 3-2 W 25/04/1999 Premier League A Leeds United 1-1 D 14/08/1999 Premier League H Leeds United 2-0 W 20/02/2000 Premier League A Leeds United 1-0 W 21/10/2000 Premier League H Leeds United 3-0 W 03/03/2001 Premier League A Leeds United 1-1 D 27/10/2001 Premier League H Leeds United 1-1 D 30/03/2002 Premier League A Leeds United 4-3 W Page 1 of 2 12 Date Competition H/A Opponent Score Result 14/09/2002 Premier League A Leeds United 0-1 L 05/03/2003 Premier League H Leeds United 2-1 W 18/10/2003 Premier League A Leeds United 1-0 W 21/02/2004 Premier League H Leeds United 1-1 D 20/12/2020 Premier League H Leeds 6-2 W 25/04/2021 Premier League A Leeds 0-0 D 14/08/2021 Premier League H Leeds 5-1 W 20/02/2022 Premier League A Leeds 4-2 W 08/02/2023 Premier League H Leeds 2-2 D 12/02/2023 Premier League A Leeds 2-0 W 04/01/2026 Premier League A Leeds 1-1 D 13/04/2026 Premier League H Leeds 1-2 L Page 2 of 2 12 Source: Wikipedia and API-Football

Featured image by Charles McQuillan/Getty