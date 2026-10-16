Peter Schmeichel has challenged Lisandro Martinez over his public criticism of Manchester United technical director Jason Wilcox and the club’s hierarchy.

The former United goalkeeper interviewed Martinez for CBS sports following the Atletico Madrid Champions League match on Tuesday.

Martinez’s criticism and subsequent apology

During the interview and in one shortly before with Amazon Prime, Martinez openly questioned Wilcox for not strengthening the squad sufficiently in the summer.

As relayed on Tuesday by The Peoples Person the defender declared: “I expect more from our technical director,” as he expressed his anger following the loss.

Martinez then expanded upon his concerns, with his criticism extending beyond Wilcox to the wider United board.

The Argentina international subsequently apologised for the outburst after holding talks with club officials, although the statement was carefully worded and did not include an apology to Wilcox directly or a retraction of his opinion.

Schmeichel confronts Martinez over public outburst

Speaking on The Overlap Daily via The Independent, Schmeichel criticised Martinez on his decision to voice those concerns outside the club.

“I would not like any team-mate ever to go out and talk like that,” he said. “… I absolutely wouldn’t like that.

“In the dressing rooms I was in, you were accountable. It just didn’t happen very often that somebody stepped out of line, and of course we had a manager [Sir Alex Ferguson] who would not allow you to step out of line.”

But then agrees with him

“It’s not that I completely disagree with what he says,” Schmeichel continued.

“Look at the promising teams: Manchester City a long time ago, Arsenal for the past six years, Liverpool under Jurgen Klopp .. They’ve all …built from the back. We’ve done the opposite, built from the front.”

Two forceful Manchester United personalities

Martinez joined United from Ajax in 2022 and quickly established a reputation for his combative defending and vocal presence. He had previously worked under Erik ten Hag in Amsterdam before following the Dutch coach to Old Trafford.

The centre-back was also part of Argentina’s squad when they won the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, adding the game’s biggest international honour to his career.

Schmeichel, meanwhile, was United’s goalkeeper between 1991 and 1999 and captained the side in the closing stages of the 1999 Champions League final.

He won five Premier League titles and completed the Treble under Sir Alex Ferguson in his final season at Old Trafford. His standing in the club’s history explains why his comments on dressing-room conduct attract attention.

Final Thoughts

Schmeichel interviewed Martinez when he made his public criticism.

Martinez called out Wilcox and the United board.

The defender later apologised and met club officials.

Schmeichel argued that such disputes should remain internal, but agreed with what he’d said.

Featured image by Angel Martinez via Getty Images